When classes begin for the Albany County School District on Thursday, students in kindergarten through eighth grade will have to mask up for in-person learning at county public schools.
The mandate, approved by a 7-1 vote of the school district’s board of education during a special meeting Monday afternoon, also applies to all district students on buses.
The mandate will run through at least Sept. 3.
The board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 at Laramie High School to gather public input on requiring masks to guard against the spread of COVID-19, review public health data and consider extending the mandate.
Board member Jason Tangeman was the lone vote against the proposal, while board member Janice Marshall was absent.
Superintendent Jubal Yennie sent a letter to the community Friday stating he had asked the board to implement the interim mandate in response to the COVID-19 delta variant and an increasing number of cases in the community.
“We have a lot of folks in our community that were concerned both ways, and we thought we’d better get at least the opening of school clarified, and the board wanted to weigh in on this conversation,” Yennie said.
Board member Beth Bear said she was saddened by how divisive the topic has become in the community, a sentiment that was echoed by other board members.
“This is not about government control and taking away parental choice and rights,” she said. “For me, this is about keeping kids in school where they learn best. That is what’s best for their educational, social and emotional growth.”
Board members said they’ve been inundated with input from parents and residents. While they appreciate hearing a variety of opinions, they said some of the correspondence has been aggressive.
“Some of the emails have taken on a tone of vitriol that has been difficult to take,” said board member Emily Sigel Stanton.
According to guidelines for K-12 schools issued by the Wyoming Department of Health, a person in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 would be asked to self-monitor for symptoms if both parties were wearing masks. If one or both people weren’t wearing a mask, the close contact would require a quarantine for up to 14 days after the exposure.
The WDH defines close contact as being within 6 feet of a person who tests positive for COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes, starting 48 hours before the onset of symptoms.
Yennie said the state guidelines have the potential to severely disrupt classrooms if some students aren’t wearing masks.
“The Wyoming Department of Health still has the authority to be able to quarantine students,” he said.
The department reported an average of 17.8 new cases per day in Albany County for the week of Aug. 15-21, an increase from 3.3 new daily cases in mid-July. There were 121 active cases in Albany County as of Sunday. Since the start of August, there have been 43 cases among people younger than 18.
Multiple board members said they voted in favor of the interim mask mandate as a stopgap until the entire board has a chance to convene and consider a more permanent policy.
“It is my responsibility to keep the children and the employees and families safe in the community,” said board member Lawrence Perea said. “I have to vote for the mask requirement until the first of September — until we can have a better discussion.”
Tangeman said his dissenting opinion included consideration of other school districts in the state, which are mostly allowing mask use to remain optional.
“That weighs on me also,” he said. “I don’t think we have a monopoly on wisdom in this county.”
He added that mandatory testing for University of Wyoming students and employees last week revealed a positivity rate of about 2%, while a larger-than-expected number of UW students reported being fully vaccinated.
UW reports that 42 students and employees tested positive during last week’s testing push, while 66% of students and 88% of faculty reported being vaccinated.
“That’s really good news,” Tangeman said.
Board member Nate Martin introduced an amendment that would have required students in all grades, K-12, to wear masks during the interim period. That motion was defeated 5-3, with board members Bear, Jamin Johnson, Perea, Kim Sorenson and Tangeman voting against it. Board members Mark Bittner and Sigel Stanton joined Martin in voting for the amendment.
“It doesn’t make sense to me to apply this to part of the district when we’re dealing with a public health decision,” Martin said.
Sorenson, a former principal at Laramie High School, said there could be some “problematic situations” in enforcing a mask mandate at the high school.
“I’m not sure we’re ready to go K-12,” he said.
Yennie said his recommendation didn’t include high school students because many have been meeting already for sports and clubs, and transmission among that demographic has remained low.
“Our current protocols have been working,” he said.
Tangeman introduced an amendment that would have allowed students to remove their masks when seated at their desks and distanced from other students. That also was defeated 6-2, with Johnson joining Tangeman in support.
Monday also marked the first day of classes at the University of Wyoming, which has mandated mask-wearing indoors on campus for students and staff, along with COVID-19 testing of thousands of people prior to the start of the fall term.