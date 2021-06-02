While COVID-19 mitigation requirements will remain in place through the end of the Albany County School District No. 1 academic year, face coverings will be optional during summer school programs.
The Board of Trustees voted during a special meeting May 26 to extend current pandemic mitigation strategies through Friday, as the Wyoming Department of Health’s statewide order mandating masks and distancing in K-12 schools expired May 31.
According to a news release, Dr. Jean Allais, the Albany County health officer, recommended the district continue its mitigation strategies through the end of the academic year because of local pandemic conditions. Albany County is currently in the “orange” zone, indicating moderate to high transmission levels, according to the state’s transmission indicators.
In the same motion, the board agreed to make face coverings optional during the summer.
Superintendent Jubal Yennie said summer school programs are easier to conduct with social distancing in place because of smaller enrollment and optional participation. Summer is also a natural time to transition to different strategies, he said.
Some Laramie Middle School and Laramie High School summer programs are scheduled to start June 7, while other programs will start in July.
“I’m trying to look at some point to make that break,” Yennie said.
Board members Lawrence Perea and Jason Tangeman voted against the motion, both saying they’d prefer that summer programs include a mask mandate.
“I don’t understand why we would not keep the mask mandate through the first couple weeks of June,” Perea said. “We’re not necessarily in a safe space.”
Tangeman said he would continue to advocate for the use of face coverings.
“I think it is a mitigation effort that works,” he said.
Board member Jamin Johnson said he supported waiting until after the conclusion of the spring semester to change mitigation strategies.
“It makes sense to continue the protocols in the way that we’ve done it through the entire school year,” he said. “Summer school gives us an opportunity to reevaluate and reassess.”
Albany County School District No. 1 also announced last week that it would continue to provide free breakfast and lunch for students all summer, as it did last summer and during the academic year.
From June 7-Aug. 25, students can pick up meals from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Spring Creek Elementary, Linford Elementary and Laramie Middle School.
Mobile distribution will be available at various sites from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., including the Laramie Community Recreation Center, Slade Elementary, 1664 N. Cedar St., Washington Park, 954 N. McCue St., 1010 S. Sixth St. and the corner of Colorado Avenue and Franklin Street.
For more information, go to www.acsd1.org or call 721-4482.