The Albany County School District No. 1 Board of Education passed a budget for the 2021-22 school year during a meeting Wednesday evening, providing finality to a process fraught with uncertainty throughout the spring.
The Wyoming Legislature considered multiple ambitious changes to the state funding model during the 2021 session before failing to generate any consensus and thus sparing districts from dramatic cuts.
Superintendent Jubal Yennie and business manager Abbie Connally presented a $61,339,693 general fund budget to the board, with 68% of funding coming from the state, 24% from local revenue and 7% from the county. State funding is primarily based on a three-year enrollment average.
The general fund budget decreased by $850,000 from last year, which Yennie anticipated in earlier meetings based on lower enrollment, a shift in the health insurance model and a reduction in the external cost adjustment.
Employee salaries and benefits comprise about 83% of the budget. Employee health insurance premiums increased by 2%, of which the district will pay half.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students through the end of June, as it has been doing for the last calendar year.
During the same meeting, the board voted to give all certified and classified employees a one-step increase on their salary schedules.
“I think it’s really important that we continue to provide these increases for our staff,” said board chair Janice Marshall.
The board also extended Yennie’s contract through June 30, 2024, and agreed to a 2.5% raise, bringing his salary to $185,676. Marshall said a quarter of superintendent positions in Wyoming have turned over this year, but the board was confident in Yennie’s leadership.
“We are very aware of the funding landscape for education in Wyoming,” she said. “We are also very aware that the job of superintendent requires an extremely specific skill set. The job of superintendent requires a high level of stress.”
Marshall praised Yennie’s strong leadership throughout his tenure but especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year he has shown outstanding crisis-management skills,” she said.