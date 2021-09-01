The Albany County School District Board of Education will consider extending an interim face mask mandate for students at a special meeting at 6 p.m. tonight at Laramie High School, 1710 Boulder Dr.
Students in grades K-8 are required to wear masks through Friday, when the interim rule expires. The rule was approved by a 7-1 vote of the board Aug. 23. Board member Jason Tangeman was the lone vote against the proposal, while Chairman Janice Marshall was absent.
Under the guideline, students and school staff have been wearing masks indoors since the fall term began.
Marshall said the first hour of tonight’s meeting will be reserved for in-person public comment. Anyone wishing to speak can sign up as they enter the LHS auditorium.
The second hour will be reserved for people to speak via Zoom. Those commenters must register by 2 p.m. by sending an email to kbaldwin@acsd1.org.
The meeting also will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel.
Marshall said it’s possible not everyone who wants to weigh in will get the chance within the allotted time, but the board also needs to give itself time to have a discussion and make a decision Wednesday night.
“We have to have a cut-off sometime or we could be there until midnight,” she said.
She invited the public to consider sending an email or making a phone call before the meeting if they won’t be able to attend.
“If people want to communicate ahead of time, we certainly welcome that,” she said. “We certainly welcome hearing from people in person as well.”
Mask use in Wyoming K-12 schools was required by a state health order last year and it was optional for students and staff participating in ACSD1 summer programs.
In early August, Superintendent Jubal Yennie said the district would recommend universal indoor mask use, following guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since then Albany County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant, prompting the superintendent and board to consider mandatory masking as an additional preventative measure.
All school district staff are required to wear face masks in school facilities and on buses when students are present. Other preventative measures include vaccination, physical distancing, enhanced ventilation, handwashing, disinfecting and testing. The district also is offering a virtual learning program.
The Wyoming Department of Health has the authority to quarantine students and staff who come into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, if one or both parties wasn’t wearing a mask. Yennie said those guidelines have the potential to severely disrupt classrooms if some students aren’t wearing masks.
Marshall said she and the rest of the board have received a lot of input from the community, and she has read every email even if she hasn’t responded. Most of the correspondence has been productive, she said, and the tone has improved recently.
“This is a tough time for us as a board, and we’ve gotten lots of valuable input,” she said.
She urged those attending Wednesday’s meeting to continue being respectful of their neighbors.
“I would appreciate people being civil and courteous as they speak to one another and the board,” she said.