The Albany County School District Board of Trustees is set to interview five finalists at 6 p.m. Tuesday to fill its board vacancy. The meeting will be conducted online and open for public viewing on the district’s YouTube channel.
The finalists are Mary Alice Bruce, Steve Gosar, Jennifer Hess, Rachel LeBeau and Jeff Suloff.
The vacancy was created when Trustee Mark Bittner resigned effective Oct. 31, citing health reasons. His term runs through November 2024. The seat represents Area A, which includes areas of the county inside Laramie city limits except for Cottonwood Estates and the Roach addition. The board has until Nov. 30 to make a decision.
Chairwoman Janice Marshall said the school board received 16 letters of interest for the seat.
“We’ve never had that many applications for an open position,” she said.
During its meeting this week, the board spent about an hour in executive session, with filling the vacancy as one of its agenda items.
Marshall said Wednesday that she appreciates the high level of interest from the community to serve on the school board.
“We had a wonderful selection of candidates to choose from, and we’re looking forward to moving ahead with this process,” she said.
The school board has had a trying few months grappling with passionate public interest for and against its ongoing universal mask mandate. The board met several extra times in August and September to hear public comment as it implemented a mask rule that has since been extended through Dec. 17.
One meeting was suspended and moved from Laramie High School to the administration building after audience members grew frustrated and shouted at the board when they didn’t get a turn to speak during the public comment period. The following meeting featured a tense standoff between the board and unmasked audience members when they refused to wait outside for their turns to speak.
Albany County School District also took a turn on the national news cycle following the arrest of a 16-year-old student at Laramie High School on a trespassing charge when she attempted to attend classes after being suspended for refusing to wear a mask.
During the October meeting, Trustee Kim Sorenson mentioned receiving emails from far-flung locales such as California, Ohio, Mississippi and even Puerto Rico weighing in on the district’s handling of its mask mandate.
LHS student Grace Smith is one of 18 Wyoming students who are suing the governor, public health officials and six school districts, including ACSD1, in an effort to overturn public health mandates.
Marshall did not have any comment about the lawsuit.