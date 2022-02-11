Employees in the Albany County School District 1 are set to receive a one-time bonus of about $1,000 paid for by federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The ACSD1 Board of Trustees approved the premium payments during its meeting Wednesday night, with the money to come from the district’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
Full-time employees will receive $1,178 and select part-time employees will receive $589. After taxes and other withholdings, those amounts will total roughly $1,000 and $500. The money will be disbursed in May.
“It’s adjusted to land as close as we can,” said Abbie Connally, the district’s business manager.
The district is on track to receive almost $11 million as part of the third round of ESSER funding. An itemized proposal approved by the board in January has $1 million budgeted for “social emotional and staff wellbeing.”
“This one was fun to put together,” said Superintendent Jubal Yennie of the bonus plan. “I recommend approval.”
In a memorandum to the board, Yennie wrote that protocols required of the district to deliver instruction during the pandemic have placed extra responsibilities on personnel in all departments, including custodial, transportation, food service, nursing and support.
Premium pay to support employees is consistent with guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Education, he wrote.
“The school board expressed that the incentive compensation should reflect appreciation and acknowledgement for employee performance,” Yennie wrote.
A task force that met twice in January and included certified, classified and administrative staff and school board members decided on the premium payment.