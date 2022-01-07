Boomerang Writer
The Albany County School District Board of Trustees discussed COVID-19 mitigation strategies during a work session Wednesday evening amid an uptick in cases across the county.
Superintendent Jubal Yennie said the district has shortened the quarantine length for positive cases and close contacts to five days, down from 10, in response to updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via the Wyoming Department of Health. Those people are then required to wear a mask for five more days once they return to school.
“Research is showing that five days is probably effective in terms of that transmission rate,” Yennie said.
Also, through a protocol called “Test to Stay,” asymptomatic close contacts can remain in school if they wear a mask for 10 days and test negative on a rapid test for five days after exposure.
“What it’s intended to do is not have asymptomatic students and staff quarantine,” Yennie said.
Yennie said that given the prevalence of the omicron variant, which is considered to be more transmissible but milder, case numbers are no longer the best metric to follow. Instead, the district will follow the number of hospitalizations in the county as well as how many patients have been transferred out of the county.
“That’s where were heading with this,” he said. “We’ll have an update very week on those couple metrics.”
As of Tuesday, there was one COVID patient at Ivinson Memorial Hospital with another who has been sent out of the county.
Yennie said the number of requests for substitute teachers compared to the available subs is “about the same — not good.” The district is averaging 50-60 requests a day, with about 10 requests going unfilled each day.
“We anticipate that number will probably increase,” he said. “That’s what we need to pay attention to.”
During the fall of 2020, the district was averaging almost 90 substitute requests a day as the county experienced a COVID surge.
The board voted Dec. 8 to move from requiring masks to making masks “strongly recommended” as of Monday, when classes resumed after a two-week winter break.
Trustee Emily Stanton wondered whether the board should consider implementing an emergency one-month mask mandate should case counts increase.
Yennie said conversations with Dr. Jean Allais, the Albany County health officer, haven’t focused on masks.
“That’s not the direction I’ve heard from our county health officer at this point,” he said.
Trustee Nate Martin said he was “stupefied” that re-implementing a mask mandate isn’t a more urgent consideration.
“I do not understand why we wouldn’t try to take some sort of preventative measure, like a mask mandate, in order to keep schools open — particularly since, while effective, vaccines aren’t a total safeguard against infection,” he said.
Yennie said a mask mandate is a “tool that we have at our disposal.”
Trustee Steve Gosar said he’d like to hear what teachers think about masks at this point. Yennie said he’d try to get a survey out before next week’s regular board meeting.