The legal team for the mother of a Laramie man shot and killed by an Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputy in 2018 has confirmed a settlement has been reached in a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputy, former sheriff and the county.
Debra Hinkel originally filed the lawsuit Sept. 1, 2020. In 2019, a grand jury refused to indict former Albany County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Derek Colling of manslaughter in Ramirez’s death.
The settlement was announced by U.S. Chief Judge Scott Skavdahl on May 3, according to a press release.
Hinkel spent over more than two years and $100,000 pursuing her lawsuit, maintaining that Colling used excessive, unjustified use of force against her son during a 2018 traffic stop. In addition to Colling, former sheriff David O’Malley and Albany County were named.
“Debra Hinkel is satisfied that, in her opinion, and within the limits of our civil justice system, the defendants Colling, O’Malley and Albany County have been held to account for Robbie’s senseless wrongful death,” the press release says.
Hinkel and her lawyers declined to comment on the specific details of the settlement. Hinkel’s primary goal in bringing the action was to understand what led to her son’s death and why, the press release says.
The answers Hinkel was looking for in the investigation include why Colling was hired by ACSO after he was fired from the Las Vegas Police Department, whether or not the pathologist was given enough information to determine Ramirez’s cause of death and whether the Division of Criminal Investigation work and grand jury proceedings were lawful and objective.
“Because of Debra’s determination and perseverance in prosecuting this lawsuit, she is satisfied she found most of the answers to these questions,” the press release says.
Hinkel’s team is unable to release most of its findings to the public because of a court-imposed protective order, the press release says. Hinkel’s lawyer, Skip Jacobson, also said a special prosecutor should investigate the grand jury trial.
Jacobson claims that while Ramirez died from two shots to the back while he was already laying on the ground in a non-threatening position, this detail was absent from the autopsy and DCI reports.
“It makes me highly suspicious about what evidence the grand jury would have heard,” Jacobson said.
Hinkel also proposed a set of reforms she intends to bring to the Albany County Commission, Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy and the Wyoming Legislature.
The reforms include making crisis intervention training mandatory for officers, requiring objective investigations into officer-involved shootings and ensuring a “reasonable” chain of custody for body and dash camera footage involved in these situations.
The reforms also include suggestions to remove the DCI from investigating law enforcement, ensuring pathologists have the information necessary to determine a cause of death and solving conflicts of interest within the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office.
The press release includes a mention of Hinkel’s support for law enforcement and the family’s appreciation of current Sheriff Aaron Appelhans’ efforts to “clean house and right the ship.”
“Debra Hinkel and her family want the public to know that they support the funding of police, by increased pay and benefits, and to provide them the training they need to protect both the public and themselves — but most all, to make sure that only qualified and fit (officers) are hired to serve and protect,” the press release says.
In addition to Hinkel’s reflections on the settlement, the press release announced the family’s ongoing effort to create a clubhouse — to be called “Robbie’s House” — that will help to build community, compassion and caring for people living with mental illness.