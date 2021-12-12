Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up again this year to organize the second annual Laramie area Shop With a Cop event Dec. 17.

The Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, University of Wyoming Police Department and state Game and Fish will work to provide a memorable and joyful Christmas for about 30 local elementary school students.

The students will be picked up from their respective schools on the Shop With a Cop date and taken to Walmart in Laramie in a patrol vehicle. All the officers and kids should arrive at the store at about 3:15 p.m.

Each student will then get one-on-one attention from an officer to shop with and spend about $150 as they wish. The goal is to provide the kids with positive experiences with law enforcement while also providing each of their families with groceries to make a full holiday meal.

Leading up to Dec. 17, the Laramie Police Department Foundation is collecting support for Shop With a Cop. Any leftover money will go to a host of local nonprofits.

The money for the event is provided by donations from Walmart Supercenter, local businesses, individual donors, the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and LPD Foundation.

Donations can be sent to the Laramie Police Department Foundation, P.O. Box 1734, Laramie, WY 82073, or made online at lpdfoundation.org/support-us.

