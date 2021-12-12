...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming west of Interstate 25. This
includes but is not limited to Rawlins, Arlington, Laramie,
Douglas, Wheatland, Bordeaux and Vedauwoo.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up again this year to organize the second annual Laramie area Shop With a Cop event Dec. 17.
The Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, University of Wyoming Police Department and state Game and Fish will work to provide a memorable and joyful Christmas for about 30 local elementary school students.
The students will be picked up from their respective schools on the Shop With a Cop date and taken to Walmart in Laramie in a patrol vehicle. All the officers and kids should arrive at the store at about 3:15 p.m.
Each student will then get one-on-one attention from an officer to shop with and spend about $150 as they wish. The goal is to provide the kids with positive experiences with law enforcement while also providing each of their families with groceries to make a full holiday meal.
Leading up to Dec. 17, the Laramie Police Department Foundation is collecting support for Shop With a Cop. Any leftover money will go to a host of local nonprofits.
The money for the event is provided by donations from Walmart Supercenter, local businesses, individual donors, the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and LPD Foundation.
Donations can be sent to the Laramie Police Department Foundation, P.O. Box 1734, Laramie, WY 82073, or made online at lpdfoundation.org/support-us.