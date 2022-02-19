It takes a village, or so the saying goes. In this case, setting an Alpine ski race course doesn’t take a village, but a small brigade of volunteers sure helps.
This particular brigade consisted of volunteers, members of the Snowy Range Ski Patrol and employees at Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area. They gathered on the Sundance slope at the ski area earlier this week to set the course for the Wyoming Winter Senior Games. Races would run for two days for competitors age 50 and older. That was also the age range for most of the volunteers.
Most had never set up a race course before and had no idea what effort was involved. They were about to find out. They came with their brawn and energy, awaiting instructions on how to help. It took one primary person in charge to give out instructions and get things rolling.
That person was Laramie resident Debby Matheson. Those involved in the Alpine racing scene at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area for the last few decades know Matheson. She is a fixture of the ski area’s racing scene. She’s been setting up and running races for 35 years, starting back when the ski area was known as the Medicine Bow Ski Area.
“When I first started helping at races I barely knew how to ski,” Matheson said. “I was still doing the snowplow.”
Her skiing ability has greatly improved since then, and she’s even a member of the Snowy Range Ski Patrol.
In those early years, Matheson first helped with gate keeping, where the poles get reset if a skier knocks one over. Then she helped with timing — back when it was all by hand using stopwatches.
“I just helped out at races wherever I was needed,” Matheson said. “It was a way to get free lift tickets for my kids so they could ski.”
With three kids, all avid skiers, learning the ropes on how to run races kept the family on the slopes. Not only that, when helping at other ski areas, families with skiers often offered them places to stay overnight.
Through the years, Matheson also coached both the Laramie High School Alpine Team and the youth ski program, now known as the Snowy Range Ski Club.
“I just kept doing it, thinking I would continue until they found someone else to take over,” Matheson said. “For coaching that took a few years, while for race set-ups and timing, I am still waiting for that next person to take it on.”
As the volunteers for the Winter Games found out, putting up a race course is no easy feat.
First there is the starting block where the skiers need a nice rise to get a little speed going out of the gate. Ski Patrol member Rick Deuell, with his many years of setting up the starting gate, took on the chore to hook up the timing system at that end of the course.
Other volunteers rolled out the timing wire, which must be protected from possible damage, and strung it in the adjacent trees lining the edge of the slope. That was particularly physically demanding when volunteers took off their skis to plow through the snow in their ski boots. They hung the wire through the trees all the way to the bottom of the race course.
Another crew strung up heavy orange tape on the outside edge of the course to prevent other skiers from entering the race area. That entailed drilling into the snow, punching a bamboo pole into the hole, and then wrapping the tape securely around the pole to create a boundary.
At the bottom of the course, volunteers erected the timing tent and rolled out bright orange fencing to create a bottom corral with enough space for racers to slow down after zooming down the course. It allowed for a safe exit out of the racing area. Others set up the timing system on the bottom, where a laser gun signals when the skier passes at the end of their run.
If nothing else, setting up a race course is quite a workout, especially when climbing up and down the hill in clunky ski boots. Such effort is eased when so many volunteers join in and make it a group effort, although those helping certainly broke a sweat.
By the end of the afternoon, the course was ready. On the two race days, the actual ski gates that skiers go around will be set, with Matheson in charge once again. Then after the final skier crosses the finish line, volunteers and staff move in to take it all down — until next time.
No doubt Matheson will be on hand when that happens again, volunteering her time to offer the chance for skiers young and old to test their mettle rushing down the slope.