The formats are modified due to Covid-19 safety measures, but the snowbike racing season is a go. First up is the Snow Dawg race on Feb. 21 followed two weeks later, on March 6, with the Chubby Chaser. Both events are tweaked to implement safety measures, while still allowing for competition.
For both events, competitors must pedal what are also called fat bikes with tires at least 3.8 inches wide — about as wide as a motorcycle tire. At low air pressure the wide tires squish atop the snow surface, creating both float and traction. The events are on the multi-use trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area, based out of the lower Happy Jack parking area.
SNOW DAWG FACE
The Snow Dawg is a members-only event put on by Laramie BikeNet. Rico Vercoe, Laramie BikeNet board member and Race Director, said the event is named after the machine, called a Snow Dawg, which he uses in grooming the multi-use trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area.
“The event is only open to Laramie BikeNet members,” Vercoe said. “Non-members need to join to take part. To ensure safety measures, we limit the race to 50 participants.”
While entry is free, donations are accepted for winter trail upkeep. The race is open only to snowbikers but Vercoe reminds users that the trails are groomed for all non-motorized modes including trail runners, snowshoers and skiers.
Instead of a large mass start, each racer is assigned an individual start time between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. They arrive to the starting line no more than 15 minutes before their start time. Those times will be provided a few days before race day. Each person also gets a racer number and they must make their own number plate – usually a paper plate - and affix it to the front of their bike.
“Since we won’t have a check-in and provide bike numbers, people must make their own,” Vercoe said. “For those wanting to get creative, there’s even an award for the best bike plate.”
The course — which won’t be revealed until the day before the event — will be about 11 miles in length, but racers don’t get timed for the whole distance. Instead, there are five stages along the loop that are timed. There are three downhill stages, each likely taking about three to five minutes, and two uphill climbs, taking about five to 10 minutes each.
In between the stages, riders take their time, catch their breath, or just chat with others – at a safe distance, of course, or wearing a mask when closer than six feet. All racers must get to the final stage by noon. There’s also the option to just ride the course and not get timed at all.
The awards ceremony and race celebration will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Prizes will be presented virtually to the male and female with the best downhill times, the best uphill times and the fastest overall time, in addition to the best bike number plate.
“Racers are free to leave when they’re done with their race,” Vercoe said. “They don’t have to hang around in the cold, waiting for all racers to finish.”
CHUBBY CHASER
The Chubby Chaser is a more traditional race format in that competitors are timed the entire time they’re on the course. There are two race options: the 12-15 mile Chubby Chaser course, and the 3-5 mile Jelly Roll course. Actual distances depend on course conditions.
The event is sponsored by Laramie’s Pedal House with co-owner, Dewey Gallegos, serving as Race Director. A humorous video about the race is on the Pedal House website (www.pedalhouse.com) along with the unusual t-shirt design that is a supplemental cost to the $25 entry fee.
Gallegos said the race will be somewhat more formal this year, but still with paper plates as race numbers and with donuts as their theme.
“Our friend, Gabe Aragon from Tulas Tapas, is coming up to make some food for us, too,” Gallegos said.
When registering, each racer must agree to follow Covid protocols. Those are the standard measures: maintain six-foot distances, and wear masks at the start and finish. A good option is a mask that can readily be pulled up when needed. Racers must opt out if they are not feeling well on race day or if they are exposed to Covid-19 within 14 days prior to the race.
“I am really looking forward to this year,” Gallegos said. “It will be wonderful to see everyone outside having fun. We just need to ensure we are being responsible and staying safe.”
IF YOU GO
Snow Dawg Race on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Start time: Assigned times from 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: Free entry, all entrants must be BikeNet members
Length: Total loop is 11 miles but with only five segments within that distance will be timed
Where: Lower Happy Jack parking lot
Registration is open now at: www.laramiebikenet.org
Chubby Chaser on Saturday, March 6
Start time: 8 a.m.
Length: Long course is 12-15 miles; short course is 5-8 miles
Cost: $25 for event with optional T-shirt with unique design for $25
Where: Lower Happy Jack parking lot
Registration Is open now at: www.pedalhouse.com/thechubbychaser