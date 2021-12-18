It was brisk. Those waiting for the chairlift to open for the first time this season were a hardy bunch. The temperature was in single digits, while the Wyoming breeze made it feel even nippier.
Still, they gathered and waited.
At 9 a.m. Dec. 10, the lifts at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area turned for the first time to load visitors, christening the opening of the ski and snowboard season.
General Manager JR Ream welcomed those waiting in line and even got the two at the front of the line to hold a banner to photograph the occasion.
First chair honors went to Laramie resident and snowboarder Jaxen Knaub. Right behind getting that second chair was his brother Logan first-time snowboarder Jackson Samp.
With neck scarves up to the bottom of their goggles and helmets atop their heads, they looked ready to rob a bank, with nary an inch of bare skin exposed to the cold.
An hour later, the threesome headed into the lodge to warm up, raving about the great snow conditions to kick off the season.
Ski area co-owner Becky Maddox said they were sweating the snow conditions earlier that week. While the snow guns were going around the clock, Mother Nature was stingy with the natural fluff.
That changed just before opening day.
“We got about 12 inches of snow in 24 hours,” Maddox said. “It provided really good conditions, and we hope to open up more terrain as conditions allow.”
New at the chairlift loading dock are columns coming down where skiers pass through and their ski pass is read by electronic scanners, called radio-frequency identification (RFID). This does away with the old wicket-wire lift tickets. Lift tickets are now plastic cards that fit into a pocket. A small RFID chip is integrated into the card and is read by scanners.
Other major changes aren’t out on the slopes, but are more behind-the-scenes in the form of personnel. Maddox said the ski area employs somewhere between 80-110 people at any one time and there are still a few openings for anyone wanting to join the team.
One major change in management is the hiring of a general manager. Since the Maddox family bought the ski area 12 years ago, it has been a family affair.
Aaron and Becky Maddox, husband and wife, took on much of the management duties, along with other family members, including Bob Maddox, Aaron’s father, who was also present for this year’s opening day.
Bob Maddox said Aaron and Becky worked hard in the early years, especially the first season after acquiring the ski area.
“We closed on the purchase in October of that year,” Bob Maddox said. “That didn’t give us a lot of time to get things set for opening day. Becky and Aaron worked super hard those first few years. Now we’ve hired a general manager to take over most of the day-to-day operations.”
JR Ream, the new general manager, hails from Kentucky originally. While snow and skiing don’t come to mind when thinking of that state, Ream grew up skiing at nearby Paoli Peaks, located just over the state line in Indiana.
“I taught my first ski lesson when I was 12 years old,” Ream said.
From there Ream said he worked at the various jobs that comprise a ski area. His interest increased when he started doing the mountain side of things, like making snow and grooming the runs. Eventually he was general manager at Paoli Peaks, and then made a move to Duluth, Minnesota, where he learned what real winter is like. That will come in handy when working outside through a Wyoming winter.
Because Ream is attracted to smaller ski areas, he found the opportunity to come to the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area quite appealing.
“I like the hometown atmosphere, making skiing friendly and more affordable,” Ream said. “Seeing the Maddox family work together to make it happen reminds me of what it was also like for me growing up in a ski area family.”
It is also similar to his ski-oriented family with his wife and two children. In fact his son is one member of the team out in the middle of the night making snow.
Ream said no two days are the same in his position, and he especially finds it rewarding to do his part to provide such a family-friendly sport for others.
“Memories are created when individuals and families come skiing,” Ream said. “It’s a privilege to be a part of that.”