Members of the Chi Omega sorority at the University of Wyoming took a different approach to community service last fall, reaching into the Laramie community to find and support people who are feeling the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Caitlyn Nichols, the sorority’s community service director, said the group usually partners with Make-A-Wish Foundation for many of its service and fundraising efforts. But as the fall semester got underway, members expressed a desire to make a direct impact in the local community.
“We started to notice that some of the women in our sorority were saying, I wish we could do something in the town of Laramie or even the state of Wyoming,” Nichols said.
Taking that sentiment into consideration, the chapter brainstormed people in the community who might need support and pandemic-safe ways they could support them, beyond just raising money for a cause.
They decided on a letter-writing campaign to bring cheer to nursing home residents and healthcare workers.
“We realized that there are a lot of struggling people out there, a lot of lonely people out there, and a lot of people that are working hard and deserve love and praise and kindness and all the help that they can get,” Nichols said. “So, we decided that we wanted to write letters and spread love to those in nursing homes and also frontline (healthcare) workers.”
They enlisted the chapter’s 50 members to write personal letters while also collecting letters from others in the Greek community. All told, about 80 people wrote about 250 letters for the project.
“We wanted to let them know that we’re thinking of them and we appreciate them so much,” she said.
Nichols knew that her own grandmother enjoys puzzles and activities, so they also collected gathered up crossword puzzles, coloring books, Sudoku puzzles, craft supplies, stickers and “every kind of marker you could think of” to give to nursing homes.
Then they collaborated with Ridley’s to create custom flower bouquets for each of the 15 locations where they planned to drop off letters.
“Who doesn’t love flowers?” Nichols said.
Their list of locations included Ivinson Memorial Hospital, urgent care facilities and community health clinics, the UW Student Health Service, Downtown Clinic, Laramie Care Center, Edgewood Spring Wind and senior housing facilities.
Nichols said that at some places, they dropped off their gifts and posed for a photo so recipients could see who they were. At other locations they were able to introduce themselves. At each stop, they found shocked and happy residents and employees.
Nichols, who is majoring in elementary education and doing a semester of student-teaching in Sheridan, said the project was her favorite community service venture at UW. She encouraged others to think of ways they can support the community as well.
“Serving is the easiest way to make my heart happy, and we all need that in these crazy times with COVID,” she said.