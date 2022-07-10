What would it take to give up a prized family recipe?
For some contestants in the Betty Kiser Memorial Chili Cook-off, they wouldn’t trade their recipes for anything. Others, however, just want to share the joy that cooking chili brings to them.
“I’m really proud of the time and the effort and the research and experimenting that I’ve put into things, but in reality, I’m willing to share to good people,” said chili cooker Grady McIntosh. “If they’re willing to pass that on and let somebody else enjoy the same enjoyment that I give people, I’m willing to do that.”
McIntosh was one of nearly two dozen competitors in the annual cook-off that has become a favorite Laramie Jubilee Days event. It attracts many new and seasoned cooks all attempting to make a first-place chili.
A common theme among contestants this year was simply their love of cooking chili. McIntosh said smoking meats is a passion of his, and he hopes to open his own food truck one day.
“I love to smoke meats on my grill and really just anything else,” McIntosh said. “I started doing a smoked chili a couple years ago and absolutely love it. So that’s why I wanted to enter this competition and just see where mine matches up to everybody else’s.
For both Chaz Avila, an employee at ANB Bank, and Chelsea Moon, owner of Luna Salon and Spa, chili is part of her heritage. Moon said she would never give up her recipe, which is a coveted family secret.
Avila doesn’t have a recipe to share, he said. He doesn’t use one when he cooks chili, which is often, but he said if anyone wanted to learn his process, he’d be happy to share.
“My grandmother is from Mexico and we put potatoes in our green chili, which is not apparently that common,” Avila said.
Avila said he starts his chili with a rue and then adds green chilis, jalapeños and sliced pork.
All proceeds from the cook-off are donated to a local cause each year, said Michelle Hanneman, who was there to help organize the judging. This year, proceeds went to the SAFE Project, which provides support for victims of interpersonal violence.
Ten judges vote on five categories for each chili: color, texture, aroma, taste and aftertaste. Each is scored on a scale of 0 to 10 points and added up to give a chili a total score from each judge. All the judges’ scores are then tallied to declare a winner, Hanneman said.
Hanneman said they then rank each chili in their own categories, which include best green chili, best red chili, best “other” chili (not specifically green or red), people’s choice, best salon, best first responder, best restaurant and best bank.