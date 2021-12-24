It ended after eight years, one month and eight days. That’s how many consecutive days Laramie resident Kathleen Selmer ran until surgery on a damaged shoulder forced her to stop.
The injury had nothing to do with her running; rather, it was the result of walking a dog that darted off suddenly. Selmer’s hand was wrapped up in the leash and she ran to keep up until slipping on wet grass. The dog dragged her before finally coming to a stop.
Selmer was in Oregon at the time and ended up with two bone fractures, a tear of the biceps tendon and a contusion of the forearm.
That injury didn’t stop her streak, though. She was out the next day getting in the bare minimum required to keep the streak going. Following the rules established by the U.S. Running Streak Association, that means running “at least one continuous mile within each calendar day under one’s own body power.”
“I had to run cradling the injured arm with my other arm,” Selmer said. “I did the bare minimum just to keep the streak going.”
Selmer managed that for another 12 days, even on the day of her shoulder surgery. Next day, her plan was to keep streaking at that bare minimum distance.
“I’ve run through pain before, so I figured I could keep going,” Selmer said. “Had it just been a broken arm, I think I could have gotten through it, but the shoulder is much more complicated. “To insure it healed properly, I had to quit the streak. It was very hard to let it go.”
She ran 2,961 consecutive days, just 39 days short of the 3,000 day mark. Those milestones with the zeros are especially satisfying. In addition to the overall streak, Selmer also had little personal goals.
“I had a goal to run a minimum of 5 miles a day and I kept that going for 976 days,” Selmer said. “My other goal was to run a minimum of 200 miles in a month, and I kept that going for 32 months.”
What is most amazing with Selmer’s streak is not that it ended, but that she is now streaking again, officially on Running Streak Day 14 today. She had to restart with Day One, but she is just thrilled to be running every day again.
“Last week when the doctor gave me the green light to run again, I was overjoyed,” Selmer said. “It was about two weeks earlier than expected. I was ecstatic to start again.”
While it will take a year to get her name back on the running streak roster since a runner must have a year of consecutive running to even apply, she has just 352 days until that happens. More immediately, Selmer said she has a goal to reach 2,100 miles this year.
“I need just 12.95 miles, so barring any more accidents, I should reach that,” Selmer said.
Getting on the coveted running streak roster is an accomplishment in itself. There are now only six Wyoming runners on the list, and half of those are from Laramie.
Mike Ernst takes top Wyoming honors, having run 4,936 days, or 13.5 years. He is No. 203 on the list and adds racing around the country to keep things interesting. This year he ran 23 races, traveling to Florida, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Illinois, Colorado and, of course, around Wyoming. Those races included six half-marathons and numerous 5K and 10K distances.
Laramie resident Meredith Bickell has run 1,821 consecutive days — nearly five years. She started streaking while living in Cheyenne by adding running to her CrossFit program, typically covering 1-2 miles.
“After completing my first year, I realized it wasn’t that bad,” Bickell said. “Daily runs have become a part of what I do and who I am. I’m not really sure how to stop at this point.”
The third Laramie resident on the active streak roster is Laramie Boomerang writer Eve Newman. She has completed 512 streak days, approaching 18 months.
“I’ve been a runner for a very long time and always enjoyed the competitive aspect and training for a race,” Newman said. “In recent years, I’ve found myself more motivated by the process than the destination, so to speak.
“A running streak became a new sort of challenge, where the process of working toward the goal is also the goal itself.”
For anyone considering taking on a streak, it’s important to already run consistently to prevent injury. Selmer recalled those many years ago when she started her streak and had a goal to run 100 days.
“I completed that and just kept on running,” Selmer said. “I don’t know how long this second streak will go. Maybe I’ll surpass the first streak, but you never know. I take it one day at a time, and I’m just overjoyed to be running again.”