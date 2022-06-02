The owner of a now-defunct Laramie ammunition manufacturing company will spend time in prison and has been ordered to reimburse more than $350,000 of unpaid federal tax withholdings.
While operating an ammunition manufacturing and sales business in Laramie from 2013-16 under the Ammo Kan brand, Curtis Allan Perry of Windsor, Colorado, failed to pay federal taxes that were withheld from his employees’ paychecks, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
“Although he withheld federal taxes from his employees’ paychecks, Perry did not pay those taxes to the Internal Revenue Service,” says L. Robert Murray, U.S. attorney for the District of Wyoming, in a press release. “Instead, Perry used the unpaid employment taxes to support himself and his business.”
Under a plea agreement, Perry was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised probation and must pay $356,280 in restitution for the unpaid taxes. He also was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine.
He pleaded guilty to 12 counts of tax evasion, and during his sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal also found Perry evaded federal excise taxes on sales of ammunition.
Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office records shows Ammo Kan opened in 2013 and remained in operation into 2016, when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Perry also is listed as the registered agent for another business named Ammo Kan in Grand Junction, Colorado, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. That business was registered in 2009 and listed as delinquent as of Dec. 1, 2013.
Colorado records also show Perry was hit with a federal tax lien for more than $30,000 in taxes that were unpaid in 2014.
“Employment tax evasion results in the loss of tax revenue to the U.S. government and the loss of future Social Security and Medicare benefits for those employees,” Murray said. “Each year, the vast majority of Wyoming businesses follow the tax laws and pay their fair share.
“Those who willfully evade such obligations should fully expect to be held accountable for their criminal conduct.”
Perry’s latest conviction and sentence should be a message that tax evasion is a serious crime, said Andy Tsui, special agent in charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation Denver Field Office.
“The sentence handed down today (May 23) is a direct reflection of the seriousness of Mr. Perry’s crimes,” Tsui said. “Not only is Perry guilty of crimes against the federal government, but he also attempted to obstruct the IRS’s investigation.
“These actions will not be tolerated and the judge’s ruling sends a clear message to others that may believe they are above the law.”
Murray said the IRS Criminal Investigation Division and Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau investigated the case.