According to the Better Business Bureau of Northern Colorado and Wyoming, the IRS has delayed tax filing season until Feb. 12. This is the date the IRS will begin accepting electronic and paper returns, and begin processing them for refunds and tax payments. The delay is due to software changes that need to be made as a result of COVID-19. However, you can still do everything up to filing prior to Feb. 12, including gathering documents and filling out a return.
Amber Mercil is a certified public accountant and assistant lecturer at the University of Wyoming’s Dept. of Accounting and Finance. She explained how the impact of COVID-19 might affect tax filings this year.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Many people have collected unemployment for the first time, and may be confused about how or if to include it in their taxes.
“There’s a lot of misinformation floating around about whether or not unemployment wages are taxable,” Mercil said. She stressed that unemployment income is definitely taxable.
MAILING ITEMS
Mercil noted that the United States Postal Service has been slower lately because of COVID-19-related personnel issues.
“Most employment-related tax forms are required to be postmarked by Jan. 31,” she said. But, people should anticipate delays in the mail. Many forms are still in transit.
WORKING FROM HOME
According to the IRS, the home office deduction is available only to qualifying self-employed taxpayers. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act suspended the business-use-of-home deduction from 2018 through 2025. This means that employees who received a paycheck or a W-2 from an employer are not eligible for the deduction, even if they are working from home.
“The law says that if you are an employee, you cannot deduct home office expenses,” said Mercil. She added that even people who are self-employed have to meet stringent criteria to deduct expenses.
“One misstep in filing can result in serious repercussions,” she said. She added that she personally steers clear of the deduction because it can have dire consequences and doesn’t seem worth the headache.
CHARITABLE DONATIONS
According to a statement from the IRS, individuals who take a standard deduction generally cannot claim a deduction for their charitable contributions. However, the CARES Act now permits people to claim a limited deduction on their 2020 federal income tax returns for cash contributions made to certain qualifying charities. Under this change, individuals can claim a deduction of up to $300 for cash contributions made in 2020.
“The previous law limiting deductions had really negative impacts on charitable giving. This new rule has been a positive thing during a time when many non-profits and communities are hurting,” Mercil said.
People can check the Tax Exempt Organization Search (TEOS) tool on IRS.gov to see if an organization qualifies for the tax-deductible donation.
CARES ACT GRANTS & STIMULUS PAYMENTS
This past year, many people received two federal stimulus payments. While the payments are not taxable, the IRS is still requiring people to report the amounts they received. Mercil noted that the IRS is reconciling the money sent out. If a qualifying individual did not receive their full stimulus payment, then the IRS will use the reported information to correct that.
“A lot of students received the CARES Act grant in 2020. These grants were non-taxable, just like a Pell Grant,” said Mercil.
EARNED INCOME TAX CREDIT
According to the IRS, the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) gives qualifying workers with low-to-moderate income a financial boost. EITC not only reduces the amount of tax someone owes, but may also give them a refund even if they don’t owe any taxes or aren’t required to file a return.
“A lot of people depend on their EITC each year. This year, the IRS is allowing people to base their 2020 EITC on their 2019 earned income. This will be helpful for people who were laid off or didn’t collect as much income in 2020,” said Mercil.
FREE TAX RESOURCES IN LARAMIE
Mercil noted that if people want to know more about filing their 2020 taxes, the IRS website at IRS.gov is an excellent and free resource.
“If you make under $60,000 per household, you can get free tax preparation with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program through the United Way of Albany County,” said Mercil. VITA is an IRS-sanctioned program designed to help low-income individuals and families file their taxes through trained volunteers and trained UW students (under the supervision of professionals). Paul Heimer, retired director of United Way of Albany Co., coordinated its creation several decades ago. Mercil has been with the program for five years.
ABOUT VITA
VITA sessions began Feb. 3 and run until April 14.
Appointments are also required this year due to COVID-19, and can be made online at: unitedwayalbanycounty.org/programs/tax-preparation
Days and hours are 4-8 p.m.., Wednesdays, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturdays.
This will be in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St.
Sessions will be socially distanced and face coverings are required.