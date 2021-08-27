Beatriz Borjas wiped tears from her eyes Thursday morning at Snowy Range Academy as she watched her daughter Sophie enter Shelly Donner’s kindergarten classroom and join a group of students putting supplies away and finding their desks.
“She’s not even looking at us,” she told her husband, Carlos.
Thursday was the first day of school for students in the Albany County School District. The start of Sophie’s academic career also marked a transition for the Borjas family, as she’s the youngest of four children — and the only daughter.
“I’m really, really sad,” Beatriz said between hugs with passing school staff and parents.
She described Sophie as a “very girly” child who loved putting on makeup and trying on mom’s high heels during her preschool years.
Sophie, at least, was excited for her first day of school.
“She’s so ready, and we would never hold her back, but that pain is real,” Beatriz said about letting go of her youngest to start school. “It’s like I can’t breathe.”
Next door in Erin Smith’s kindergarten classroom, Zoe Tolman and her father, Garrick, played with magnetic blocks as he prepared to leave. Tears snuck up behind Zoe’s glasses as daddy talked quietly to her with his arm across her shoulders.
“She’s a little nervous,” he said about her outlook on a new adventure. “She was at the same day care for four years.”
Rubina Mahat walked her son, Surajiv, to his seat at the front of the classroom and helped him arrange a backpack’s worth of school supplies atop his desk. Surajiv said he was excited about the playground and hoped he might be assigned some homework on the first day.
Rubina said her feelings were a mixture of excitement and nervousness for her son.
“I have a little anxiety about how he’ll do in the class,” she admitted.
Outside in the hallway, Keren Weaver peeked into a classroom as her son Kerith found his desk and waited for the bell. With two older children at the school, Thursday morning marked the third time she’d waved goodbye to a young student for the first time.
“It’s still fun seeing them going to kindergarten,” she said. “They’ve got the nervous energy.”
Kerith, meanwhile, was excited about the playground and not worried about much else. He likes using Google Earth to look at satellite images of islands and volcanos and spent the summer experimenting with keeping insects as pets.
The pet caterpillar is doing fine. The shield bugs? Not so much.
“I didn’t have any food for them, so they almost just starved to death,” he said. “We let them go.”
Across town as Spring Creek Elementary School, 5-year-old Sadie White was a little shy as she clung to mom, Clair. Although she appeared reluctant to start a new, unknown adventure called kindergarten, Sadie also was excited.
She had laid out her unicorn-themed outfit the night before, down to a cute pastel face mask (required for K-8 students at least through Sept. 3).
Reagan Besel could hardly keep up with her younger brother, Colin Johnson, as the 5-year-old bolted from the car and toward the kindergarten rooms at Spring Creek.
“He’s been excited for this for at least the past two years,” she said in explaining her brother’s enthusiasm.
In front of the school, the Hodny family was doing what many do on the first day of school — taking pictures.
As mom Anna took a shot of young Koen, 6, and his dad Craig, she had trouble getting her son to stand still long enough to get her photo.
The new first grader was all smiles and eager for school. Koen explained what he wants to get out of his first grade class.
“I want to learn things, like, maybe about eagles and stuff,” he said.
Sporting a sharp T-shirt covered with images of sharks, it seemed a good bet that learning about any type of animals or creatures would be OK with Koen.