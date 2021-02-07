It goes without saying that the newly-opened Laramie Regional Airport terminal is being well-received, from people getting ready to board a flight or arriving for the first time since it opened this past Wednesday, Feb. 3, to flight crews to those who work there.
“I love it. It’s so much nicer than our old facility,” said Rachel Mrozinsky, who operates the registration desk, and began working nearly two years earlier, at the old facility.
Her co-worker, who declined to identify herself, citing modesty, added that it now felt like she is working at a “real airport.”
The reaction of people entering for the first time has been one and the same, and comments have rang positive.
“They are astounded,” Mrozinsky said. “It’s like night and day. Everyone’s really impressed.”
The layout and the décor has also drawn praise, as has the design and traffic flow of the terminal, which is double the size of the previous structure (14k-square-feet vs. 6k-square feet).
The check-in area is directly in the middle of the building upon first entering. To the right is a lounge area with seating, as well as a do-it-yourself beverage and snack “bistro” at the front, and the entrance-way to the baggage claim area.
To the left is the path to the section of the terminal where passengers are screened. The new design has greatly enhanced the process, according to Lawrence Foreman, with the TSA the past five years.
“It’s pretty smooth,” said Foreman; a more smoother process than it was in the temporary structure next door — which served as the terminal while the old one was razed and the new one built on the same site.
Part of the reason for that might be attributed to the décor, which is warm, bright and relaxing. Foreman believes it puts people at ease.
“We needed that in the other building,” he said.
The new terminal was nearly 12 years in the making, according to Tim Stamp, a member on the airport’s board, and came in at a cost of approximately $12 million. It was an arduous process, in part because certain infrastructure conditions had to be met and approved by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) before everything else could progress forward, said Stamp.
THE PRIOR AIRPORT TERMINAL
While the COVID-19 pandemic has had many deleterious impacts on many facets of day-to-day doings, it has proven to be a blessing for Laramie’s airport expansion.
“Anyone who has flown out of Laramie in the past knows that a terminal expansion was sorely needed. This was evident even before the days of the TSA inspection of all passengers and baggage,” wrote Judy Knight in one of her Sunday history columns that appears in the Laramie Boomerang; Knight is the collection manager at the Laramie Plains Museum.
At the old terminal, which Stamp believed was built in 1958 — other sources state it was completed in 1959 — the terminal was tiny and there were hardly any chairs. But on the bright(?) side, a person only needed to get to the airport as late as 10 minutes before flight.
In the late 1960s-early 1970s, the terminal was expanded, which included a seating area, and large windows were added that allowed for viewing to the east. There were only two baggage attendants who had to first unload luggage before loading the outgoing luggage
Drawbacks to flying then, and even up until several years ago, were the planes, which were turboprops (i.e., propeller-driven), and seated up to 20 people. Also, the planes were equipped with “air sickness bags” and tobacco smoking was permitted. One time a passenger seated next to Knight needed the air sickness bag. Today, small jetliners that can seat up to 40 people fly in and out of Laramie Regional Airport.
NOT THE FIRST AIRFIELD
It was the 1920s and 1930s when airflight took hold, thanks in good measure to the United States Postal Service, which began experimenting with air mail delivery in 1920. But it still was dangerous at times. The first air fatality occurred Nov. 6, 1920, when a plan crashed near Tie Siding because of heavy fog.
By 1923 it became obvious that lighted beacons and attendants were needed. One such landing field was constructed in what now is Fraternity Mall on the University of Wyoming campus. Another was south of Laramie on private property, the Wahl family; incidentally, Fred Wahl became one of the first, if not the first, commercial airline pilot from Laramie.
The current airport was built during the Depression via a project known as the Civil Works Administration (CWA). Construction began 1933. It was one of 1,000 new or improved airports built across the U.S. Rawlins and Gillette also received airports through the CWA.
The Laramie airport was completed in 1934 and named Brees Field, in honor of General Herbert Jay Brees, of the U.S. Army. Brees was a Laramie native who served in France during World War One. Although he had no connection with the then-nascent Army-Air Corps that was formed in 1926, he was a local hero, thus why the airport was named in his honor.
In 1992, the name was changed, becoming Laramie Regional Airport.
(Sources: Judy Knight, collection manager at the Laramie Plains Museum; About – Fly Laramie.)