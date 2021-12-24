A decades-old holiday tradition began as what history has shown to be one of the happiest newspaper typographical errors ever.
Starting today, kids and families around the globe can follow Kris Kringle’s annual pilgrimage to deliver toys and good cheer to all thanks to modern technology and the space-age resources of the North American Aerospace Defense Command.
The online Santa Tracker (noradsanta.org) follows the Jolly Old Elf in real time as he and his reindeer move their sleigh across borders and continents.
The website features a large 3D animated radar screen with a military feel that not only shows where Santa will be at any time during his trip, but also count down to his next stops. Kids also can chat with Radar, the tracker’s automated information source, and do other activities around Santa’s North Pole village. They also can just call in via telephone for updates.
While generations of kids have grown up first calling into the NORAD telephone hotline and now logging in online, the tradition may never have gotten off the ground if not for one of the most fortunate newspaper misprints of all time.
Birth of the Santa Tracker
It was Christmas Eve in 1955 when those manning the NORAD bunker near Colorado Springs when Air Force Col. Harry Shoup answered the phone.
“This call wasn’t from the president or a general. It was from a young child in Colorado Springs who was following the directions from a local department store advertisement printed in the local newspaper,” NORAD spokesman Preston Schlachter said, according to the Department of Defense. “The youngster wanted to know the whereabouts of Santa Claus.”
The ad included a phone number with instructions for children to give him a call. Problem was, the number was wrong and instead rang into one of the most important U.S. defense installations on the planet.
Col. Shoup could have been angry and Grinch-like when he answered the wrong number call, but instead he unknowingly began one of NORAD’S most valued and high-profile traditions.
“He talked to the parents and assured the child that the Continental Air Defense Command would keep Santa safe during his Yuletide journey,” Schlachter said.
From there, the officer had his operator report Santa’s location to every child who called responding to the wrong number in the ad.
Every year since, the process of tracking Santa Claus has become more popular and precise. Aside from calling in to talk, children now also can email, visit the Santa Tracker website and follow the annual journey on various social media platforms.
A team effort
The Department of Defense reports that tracking St. Nick takes a dedicated team of on-duty personnel and volunteers.
A typical effort will see about 70 people help set up the site, apps and man the phone lines, while more than 1,500 uniformed personnel and DOD workers volunteer time on Christmas Eve to answer questions from all over the U.S. and world.
Now more than 200 countries and territories will visit noradsanta.org on a given Christmas Eve, Schlachtter said.
“It think it’s an important tradition,” he said. “We’re happy to be part of that family experience.”