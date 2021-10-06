Diners at the Laramie Soup Kitchen got a treat Monday when a semitrailer equipped to cook and serve Little Caesars pizza stopped in town.
The Love Kitchen travels the country donating hot pizza cooked on site at community organizations, hospitals and in areas hit by natural disasters like hurricanes, tornados and wildfires. It has been stopping in Laramie since 2015.
Sarah Carroll, deputy director of the Laramie Soup Kitchen, said the 40 pizzas donated by Little Caesars would provide 160 meals and allow employees and volunteers to take a break from cooking that day’s main dish.
“They provide the entire meal — all hot pizzas, as many as we need, at no cost to us,” Carroll said.
While the traveling kitchen generally operates in concert with employees from local franchises, this time around the truck driver doubled as the cook and worked by himself because of pandemic-related limitations.
Carroll said the local Little Caesars franchise also is supportive of the soup kitchen’s efforts and regularly donates leftover pizzas.
“We pick those up once a week, but being able to offer them hot and fresh is a pretty awesome change for our guests,” she said.
Carroll said the soup kitchen is serving as many guests as it did before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, averaging more than 80 meals a day.
The soup kitchen is located in the lower level of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St., and serves a hot meal from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekdays. It is temporarily closed Thursdays because of a staffing shortage.
Sack lunches are available Fridays for weekend meals, and there’s also a small food pantry at the site. Each week’s menu is posted at facebook.com/LaramieSoupKitchen.
Little Caesars operates two Love Kitchens that travel the United States and Canada every day of the year.
“The Love Kitchen embodies the Little Caesars’ strong tradition of giving back, and we’re committed to continuing this work in 2021 and beyond,” said President and CEO Dave Scrivano in a news release. “As a family company, we know the importance of supporting the communities in which we serve. I’m thankful for our franchisees and crew members who make this possible.”