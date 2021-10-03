United Way of Albany County launched its 2021 campaign this week and is aiming to raise $540,000 to support 16 local social service agencies.
The organizations that partner with United Way work in a range of human services that benefit Albany County residents from birth to death, and they use the money in direct support of their operations as well as for leverage in seeking additional grants and funding.
Tammy Comer, executive director of the Eppson Center for Seniors, said her organization relies heavily on United Way. While other funding sources have been getting tighter, she said her agency can count on United Way support every year.
“It’s so important to us because it gives us that extra piece to fill the gap,” she said.
Comer said one of the best parts of the United Way campaign is the fact that all the money raised comes from local people and businesses, and it returns to local agencies.
“It shows me that people really do care in our community, and one of the best things about Laramie is having those people who really care about what happens here,” she said.
Jessica Stalder, executive director of Hospice of Laramie, said United Way was a “lifeline” for her organization. In addition to funding, United Way and Executive Director Evelyn Edson cheer on their partner agencies in many ways.
“I feel extremely supported by United Way,” she said.
This year’s campaign chairs, Victor and Debbie Bershinsky, said donations to United Way strengthen the entire Albany County community.
“Out donation helps improve health, bolster education and expand financial stability for all,” Debbie said.
Vic said his family worked with Developmental Preschool and Day Care Center during a challenging chapter of their lives, and that interaction made a lasting impact.
“It really opened my eyes to how much these organizations can do for people,” he said.
Early donors have already pledged more than $181,000 in support of the campaign, which will continue through the fall.
Community partners include the Albany County Chapter of American Red Cross of Wyoming, Ark Regional Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Developmental Preschool and Day Care Center, Downtown Clinic, Eppson Center for Seniors, Family Promise of Albany County, Hospice of Laramie, Laramie Head Start, Laramie Interfaith, Laramie Reproductive Health, Laramie Soup Kitchen, Laramie Youth Crisis Center, My Front Door, SAFE Project and Wyoming 211.
Money raised during the campaign will be allocated by a community board early next year. Every United Way agency that makes a funding request is assessed by a review panel and hosts a site visit.
To make a donation or for more information, visit unitedwayalbanycounty.org.