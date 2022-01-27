Two new exhibitions are on display for the spring semester at the University of Wyoming Art Museum.
“Contemporary in Black + White: Selections from the Art Museum Collection” presents contemporary works brought together by the common theme of color — or lack thereof. Without the element of color, ideas must be conveyed only by line, shape, value, texture and composition.
“The intentionality of casting aside the color spectrum and focusing on the visual power of black and white results in surprising and thought-provoking imagery,” said Nicole Crawford, director and chief curator of the UW Art Museum.
The works included in “Contemporary in Black + White” engage such concepts as systemic racism, consumerism and environmental degradation. The exhibition features abstract artwork by Jon Lodge that fuses systems and processes of music with visual art as well as a nonrepresentational collage by Shinique Smith. It also includes pieces that depict familiar imagery such as Donald Sultan’s “eight-balls.”
“Contemporary in Black + White” — on view through June 4 — is curated to coincide with the UW Art Museum’s Black and White Ball on April 9. Hosted by the UW Art Museum National Advisory Board, this annual gala fundraiser provides significant financial support for museum exhibitions, collections, education and outreach.
The Pat Guthrie Special Exhibitions Teaching Gallery presents four installations, each specific to a UW course taught during the spring semester. Faculty members from a range of academic disciplines select artwork from the museum’s permanent collection to support the content and learning goals of their respective classes.
“The method of object-based teaching and learning invites inquiry, curiosity and creative thinking into the students’ educational experience,” said Raechel Cook, the museum’s curator of academic engagement.
The four installations, listed by course name and faculty member, are:
- “ART 4010: Contemporary Art: Theory and Practice,” Tessa Dallarosa, a visiting assistant professor in the UW Department of Visual and Literary Arts.
- “ART 4260: Letterpress Studio,” Kayla Clark, an assistant lecturer in the UW Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
- “CLAS/HIST/PHIL 3160: What Killed Socrates?,” Laura De Lozier, a senior lecturer in the Department of Modern and Classical Languages.
- “FSCS 2121: Child Development,” Sarah Lee, an assistant lecturer in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences.
The installations are on view through May 14.
For more information about the UW Art Museum, call 307-766-6622; visit tuwyo.edu/artmuseum or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.
The museum is located in the Centennial Complex at 2111 E. Willett Drive in Laramie. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Thursday hours are extended to 7. Admission is free.