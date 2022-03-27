LHS freshman one of 3 Wyoming finalists for international competition
High school and middle school students from across Wyoming competed recently in the Wyoming State Science Fair at University of Wyoming in Laramie.
A trio of high school winners from Cheyenne Central, Greybull and Laramie high schools advance to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta, Georgia, in May.
Local place-winners at the UW fair include:
Annabelle Arnold: A seventh grader from Snowy Range Academy in Laramie, Arnold’s Animal Science project “Upstream or Downstream: Which Bugs are Frowning?” won second place in the junior category, second place in the UW Department of Mathematics and Statistics junior division, first place Rocky Mountain Water Environment Association junior division, second place Laramie Rivers Conservation District junior division and recognition for UW Geological Museum 3D Printed Fossil.
Eliz Hoyhannisyan: A seventh grader from Snowy Range Academy, Hoyhannisyan’s Behavioral and Social Science project “Face or True, the Smiles Will Surprise You” won first place in the junior category.
Padmalakshmi Ramesh: A freshman at Laramie High School, Ramesh’s Computer Sciences project “Evaluating Machine Learning Methods for Modeling the Distribution of the Two Form Bumble Bee (Bombus bifarius) in Wyoming” won first place UW Department of Mathematics and Statistics senior division, second place overall senior division, Wyoming NASA SpaceGrant Special Award, NASA Earth Systems Science Award, Powder River Basin Resource Council Bill Barlow Memorial Youth in Conservation Award, WEST Inc. Special Award in Environmental and Data Science, and National Center for Atmospheric Research/Computational and Information Systems Laboratory Senior Math/Computer Science Award. Ramesh also has been named one of three Wyoming finalists for the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
Asriyah Islam: The Laramie High School freshman’s Plant Science project “Silcic Acid Affects Growth, Productivity and Quality of Alfalfa: Greenhouse and Field Study, Year 3” won first place in the senior division, Genius Olympiad Nomination, second place Laramie Rivers Conservation District senior division and National Center for Atmospheric Research/Computational and Information Systems Laboratory Senior Geoscience Award.