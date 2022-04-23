The University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra will reach the crescendo of its 2021-22 season with a closing performance titled “An American in Paris.”
The theme for this year’s UWSO has been “Joy and Reflection.” When conductor Michael Griffith wrote that last summer, he thought the pandemic was almost over, so audiences would be joyful for that and reflecting on what they’ve been through.
At least in Laramie, the local community and UW are in a lull between surges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the orchestra hopes to see a great turnout for what’s being billed as a varied and fascinating closing concert.
The closing concert selection of George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” is a favorite in the orchestral sphere. Its joyful message turns jazzy, bluesy and bright, and even includes Parisian taxi horns. You’ll hear the bustle of Parisian life, the loneliness of the expat hero or heroine and their exciting life in this wonderful city.
You may recognize the music from the MGM film of the same name, where Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron dance one of Hollywood’s great ballets. But be aware: The music came first, the film followed.
The guest soloist is a wonderful young pianist named Andrew Staupe. He’s chosen the 1934 “Concerto in One Movement” by Black composer Florence Price. Her music has only recently become generally known, and the UWSO is thrilled to bring it to Laramie, Griffith said.
He calls the music “engaging and attractive, with a wonderful closing section based on a juba, a folk dance popular in the years before the Civil War. It sounds a bit like a Scott Joplin rag, highly syncopated. Other sections are more dramatic or lyrical, a bit more like late-Romantic music.”
The UW Symphony also is one four orchestra premiering Jesse Ayers’ “Shinkansen.”
Griffith has family in Japan and rides the country’s bullet trains to see his grandchildren. Shinkansen is what they call these 186-mph wonders. As you may expect, the music is fast.
Griffith said that last year he read a biography of George Szell, who conducted The Cleveland Orchestra for decades. In it, he ran across a piece he’d never heard of: William Grant Still’s 1943 “In Memoriam: The Colored Soldiers Who Died for Democracy.” Still was the leading Black composer of his generation, best known for his “Afro-American Symphony.”
Szell believed in the piece so much that when the Cleveland Orchestra toured the Soviet Union in 1965, he made it an important part of the repertoire. He also performed it while a guest conductor of the Boston Symphony.
This piqued Griffith’s curiosity. He said he became familiar with it, and decided to include it on this concert.
Still wrote it for the New York Philharmonic during World War II, one of a series of commissions commemorating those who lost their lives in that war. Musically, it moves back and forth between distant military fanfares and a Black spiritual.
The initial plan for the UWSO was to present a program all by American composers. However, it’s adding one additional short piece: Valentin Silvestrov’s “Prayer for Ukraine.”
Silvestrov is today’s leading Ukrainian composer, and he wrote this piece as for choir in 2014. Only weeks ago the Bamberg Symphony in Germany commissioned an orchestral version, which was posted to YouTube.
Griffith said he came across it and was tremendously moved. The UW symphony is one of only a few orchestras in the world performing “Prayer for Ukraine,” which will start the concert.
If you have a 4th or 5th grade student in Laramie, they’ll be hearing some of this same music the morning of May 6. The UWSO’s annual Young Persons’ Concert is returning after a two-year hiatus. They are so happy we can do this important concert again.