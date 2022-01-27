Helios Piano Trio, a dynamic ensemble composed of award-winning artist faculty from the University of Wyoming, will perform its debut recital March 1 in New York City’s Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.
The program, presented by the university, will feature music by Elena Kats-Chernin, Felix Mendelssohn and Maurice Ravel.
Helios members are John Fadial on violin, Beth Vanderborgh on cello and Chi-Chen Wu on piano. Their diverse backgrounds come together to produce probing and passionate interpretations of the great piano trio repertoire and have attracted international acclaim.
In recent years, Helios Piano Trio has performed and taught across the United States, including concerts and workshops in Denver, Nebraska, North Carolina and Boston, as well as internationally in France, Italy and China. The Helios Trio was the single U.S. representative ensemble invited to perform at the International Debussy Centennial Conference in Oviedo, Spain, in 2018.
At home in Wyoming, Wu, Fadial and Vanderborgh are dedicated to education and building audiences for the future. They are highly involved in musical outreach, bringing great music to rural areas and into schools throughout the state.
Tickets are available online at carnegiehall.org, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall box office at 57th and Seventh streets in New York City.