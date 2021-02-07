As a public service, the Laramie Boomerang, in coordination with Ivinson Memorial Hospital and its partners will post on Wednesdays and Saturdays COVID-19 vaccination updates.
- Who is currently eligible: Phase 1b, subgroup 3 is now being offered a vaccine. Current efforts are focused on offering a vaccine to all those who are 70 years of age or older.
- Who is eligible next: In the next two weeks, it is anticipated that vaccination efforts will be expanded to subgroups 4-6, including those who are 65 years of age or older.
- Vaccine supply: As of Friday, February 5, Albany County has administered 2200 vaccines with 500 vaccines available for next week’s appointments. Albany County anticipates receiving another 500 vaccines next week and will continue scheduling for individuals 70 years of age and older. *These numbers are approximate and based on most recent counts.
- Who is included in current vaccination priorities: The Wyoming Department of Health updated Wyoming’s Vaccination Prioritization Schedule on February 1, 2021. The updated listed now includes people who are 65-69 years of age, individuals with underlying conditions, additional essential employees and a new Phase 1c with 4 sub-groups. The most up-to-date Vaccination Prioritization Schedule can be found by visiting the Wyoming department of Health’s website.
- Albany County’s Vaccination List: Individuals who are not included in Phase 1b subgroup 3, should sign-up for My Health Connection (MHC), Ivinson’s patient portal to be placed on the vaccination list. Recently, all individuals who have a MHC account were sent information from UCHealth regarding vaccination plans in Colorado. We apologize for the confusion that this communication created. Albany County residents will receive local vaccine updates and will be notified when a vaccine is available to them through MHC. If you already have an MHC account or have signed-up for an account, you are on the Albany County Vaccination list.
- To learn more, call 307-766-8222.