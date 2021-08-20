A growing effort to incentivize COVID-19 vaccinations has received $50,000 of public money this week.
As the Laramie City Council pledged $25,000 to the local Vaccine Project Working Group on Tuesday, the Albany County Board of Commissioners was doing the same.
Commissioners also committed $25,000 for the group as it works to push Albany County’s vaccine rate to at least 70%. At about 45% the local rate of COVID vaccination is still far short of the group’s goal, but is higher than Wyoming’s overall average of about 35%.
Jodi Guerin, Laramie’s recreation manager, said the working group is using education and incentives to encourage people get their shots and are first targeting people who aren’t philosophically opposed to the procedure but haven’t yet gotten one for other reasons. They may be worried about missing work, don’t have child care, need transportation or don’t know where to go.
“There’s a lot of people who aren’t plugged into the information that’s going on,” Guerin said.
The coalition includes representatives from the city, the county, Albany County Public Health, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, University of Wyoming and Downtown Clinic.
A more formal incentive program is expected to be announced next week along with a marketing push.
Through the program, anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine will be given a $25 gift card. Guerin said research shows that’s enough money to influence behavior changes.
“Twenty-five dollars is proving to be a reasonable threshold for people,” she said.
In addition, those are fully vaccinated also will be eligible for weekly drawings for $1,000 cash prizes, a $2,500 grand prize and gift packages from local businesses.
People who need more support to get a vaccine, such as transportation, child care or a stipend for missed work, can call Wyoming 211 to arrange additional services.
“Our real goal here is to help people, not to coerce people,” Guerin said.
The Rev. Rob Spaulding, another member of the coalition, said the group is motivated to continue what it sees as a long-term campaign that will provide economic and social benefits for the community.
“This has nothing to do with trying to shame someone,” he said. “It is an invitation and an opportunity to participate in community life and caring for one another.”