Volunteers and businesses from across the community pitched in to help the Eppson Center for Seniors complete a beautification project along north Third Street last weekend.
Over the course of about five hours, a dozen people cleared several inches of rock and dirt from an open space between the sidewalk and the parking lot that had been long neglected. Then they laid down weed barrier fabric, followed by wood chips and finally potted flowers.
“We were all dirty and dirt-tired, but we got it done,” said Sandi Brome, the Eppson Center’s assessment coordinator.
She thanked WyoTech in particular for providing five student volunteers to do much of the heavy lifting, alongside a volunteer group she started a few years ago called the Gardening Grandmas.
“Those boys didn’t take much of a break,” she said. “They just kept right on working for us.”
The idea for overhauling the stretch along Third Street had been germinating for a while. Brome said it had been landscaped at one point, but then the sprinkler system stopped working and nothing further was done as it filled with weeds.
Brome enlisted a few other Eppson Center employees to plant and maintain flower pots, but it wasn’t enough to make much of a difference.
“We bought pots, but they were sitting in all that junk grass and weed,” she said.
Last fall, the Gardening Grandmas cleared out the weeds and grass down to bare dirt, but Brome decided the space still needed more of an overhaul.
“The dirt looked just about as bad as the weeds and the old grass,” she said.
Finally, this summer, she called a few different landscaping companies for help with the effort that she dubbed “Project Bark.” After coordinating the various components of the project, she enlisted WyoTech volunteers to help push the effort to the finish line.
“We couldn’t have done it without them. There was no way,” she said.
Katy Kunkleman, WyoTech’s student services coordinator, said students earn extra credit in their classes for volunteer work in the community.
“Anyone who calls in — if we can help them, we do,” she said.