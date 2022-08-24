Walking tour

Germaine St. John leads a brothel walking tour in downtown Laramie in summer 2019. Tours sponsored by Laramie Main Street Inc. and others are continuing in this year. St. John will lead another free tour Friday at the Wyoming Women’s History House, 317 S. 2nd St.

 Courtesy Photo/Judy Knight

There are lots of names for prostitutes, and “upstairs ladies” was just one of them in use in the mid-20th century in Laramie.

A Friday walking tour downtown will highlight this illicit industry.

Judy Knight is collection manager at the Laramie Plains Museum.

