There are lots of names for prostitutes, and “upstairs ladies” was just one of them in use in the mid-20th century in Laramie.
A Friday walking tour downtown will highlight this illicit industry.
There were ways around the practice of prostitution, especially if the local police force was willing to look the other way. Laramie city government winked at the practice by “fining” prostitutes and their employers, but the fine amounted essentially to a license.
There was even a requirement by the 1930s that prostitutes submit to a monthly health checkup with a local physician to be allowed to pay their fines.
This arrangement caused freelance prostitutes to seek protection in bordellos, which freely operated on First Street in Laramie, usually listed as “hotels” above bars that lined the blocks between University and Garfield streets.
There had been more between Garfield and Kearney streets; however, the Union Pacific Railroad felt it was doing Laramie a favor by reclaiming all the lots it owned on the east side of First Street in 1923. Ramshackle hovels and businesses had sprung up there, all in the way of a new depot that the UPRR planned to build on those lots.
The prostitutes’ shacks, including that of the infamous Suzy Parker, were razed, and First Street in that area was moved a half-block east. It now runs down what had been the alley.
Suzy Parker was occasionally listed in the newspaper as having been jailed for failure to pay her fine, a fate that served as a warning to others who might think about ignoring the fine requirement.
Who knows how long this arrangement might have gone on except for a magazine article that appeared in January 1954. That month, Redbook published a story headlined “Sex Traps for Young Servicemen.”
The draft was still on, and the story outlined how prostitutes flourished in towns adjacent to military bases. Plenty of towns were written about, but Laramie was not one of them — the closest military base was 50 miles away.
However, the magazine editors inserted a box listing the most egregious examples of towns that were “wide open” to the practice of prostitution, and at the top of the list was Laramie, Wyoming. Now the cozy arrangement of the police force, city government and the prostitutes was out in the open.
People of Laramie acted as if they were outraged, though most, if not all, residents over the age of 16 were well aware of what was going on.
But parents of University of Wyoming students threatened to forbid their children to come to Laramie. The UW trustees sent an urgent message to the City Council demanding that the illegal activity stop.
On the night of Feb. 24, 1954, police raided all the brothels and the women were told to leave town immediately. They did clear out, records seem to indicate that no one was arrested, but the upstairs rooms on First Street became deserted. Even the bars on the first floors mostly closed, and the buildings became dilapidated, used mainly as warehouses.
They were still mostly unoccupied about 10 years later.
But gradually a gentrification of First Street has occurred. Now upstairs apartments downtown are fashionable and being encouraged by Laramie Main Street Inc. to maintain a healthy mix of housing and shopping downtown.
This history will be the subject of a walking tour downtown on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. Meeting place is the Wyoming Women’s History House, 317 S. 2nd St.
Germain St. John, a former mayor of Laramie, will be pointing out some of the buildings where prostitution flourished in the early 1950s. Visitors will be able to go upstairs in two of the buildings, one that has been repurposed, Second Story Books, and one that has not yet been above the Pedal House on First Street.