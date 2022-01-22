Richard and Emily Vercoe ski on 6th Street during Laramie’s last significant snowfall Jan. 6. They were on the way to Undine Park, a popular cross-country skiing location. “It’s such a good resource to have right there,” Emily Vercoe said.
The Laramie area saw a dusting of snow Friday that will likely transition to warmer weather throughout the weekend, with a chance of more precipitation starting again Monday.
A high of 30 degrees is expected Saturday with temperatures increasing Sunday with a high around 38 degrees, said Michael Charnick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne.
Wind gusts between 10-15 mph in town and 30-45 mph in the surrounding area are expected to begin Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning.
Snowpack in the Snowy Range Mountains is at about 120% of normal, a decrease from Jan. 6 when snowpack was at 150%, bolstered by heavy snowfall around Christmas and New Year’s.
“The longer we go without snow, we may fall to just normal or potentially below normal over the next few weeks,” Charnick said.
While there isn’t much precipitation expected in the coming weeks, a change in weather patterns in early February could bring more snow to the region, he said.
At this time last year, snowpack was well below average at 75% of normal, Charnick said.
Because of Friday’s light snow activity, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning drivers to watch out for slick spots on the road. For road updates, visit tinyurl.com/4csh3rfa.