Laramie’s artists are ready to take over the downtown district for the next weeks during the Pop-Up Art Walk, a late-summer tradition that’s set for its sixth go-round.
From Monday through Sept. 12, more than 40 artists will have their work on display at 27 downtown businesses. Bright orange flags will announce participating locations.
People can take in the work throughout the event at their own pace, or they can catch the artists in person if they wait for the weekend. Artists will be at their sites Friday and Saturday.
“If folks want to come down and meet the artist and talk to them about their work, they can do that throughout the day on Friday and Saturday,” said committee chair Chelsea Lowry.
Last year’s edition of the Pop-Up Art Walk was conducted solely within local businesses, while this year’s event brings back the central celebration that has highlighted previous art walks.
This year, the Pop-Up Arts Fest is scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Saturday on Fifth Street between Grand Avenue and Garfield Street. Local singer-songwriters will perform all afternoon while muralist Drew Yerkovich will be working on a new mural for the front of the Wyo Theater.
“We’ll shut off the street, have some community art-making events going on as well that afternoon, and we’ll have a playful afternoon with the arts,” Lowry said.
She said people also can bring chairs and enjoy being outside.
“It’s a casual event,” she said.
Participating businesses will maintain their normal operating hours. For a complete list of participating artists and sites, visit laramiemainstreet.org/popup.
The first Pop-Up Art Walk was held in 2014 by Wyoming Art Party, a coalition of artists focused on connecting the art community across the state.