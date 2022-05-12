Patchy dense fog will develop early this morning along the Interstate
80 corridor between Rawlins and Cheyenne. Visibilities will be reduced
to a quarter mile or less at times for the next few hours.
If you encounter fog, slow down and increase the distance between you
and the vehicle in front of you.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65
mph expected.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central
Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills and Laramie Valley.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
University of Wyoming student Andrew Morris points to his favorite sauce at the Weitzels Wings food truck in the parking lot of the Laramie Murdoch’s store. He’s being helped by Evee Caramanno. The popular spot for wings is one of a handful of Laramie hidden culinary gems visited by Food Network star Guy Fieri and his “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” crew, which filmed a segment for a show expected to air next week.
After a few weeks away from the screen, Laramie is stepping back into the spotlight with a sixth and final local restaurant to be featured on the television show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” — that we know of.
Over the past couple of months, local restaurants J’s Prairie Rose, Sweet Melissa Café, Born in a Barn, Crowbar & Grill and The Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Bakery were all featured on the show, which follows food aficionado Guy Fieri around the county as he tries different dishes.
The final encore is reserved for Weitzel’s Wings, also known as “Double Dub’s,” a local food truck offering wings and other chicken-based delights smothered in award-winning sauces.
“It’s super exciting to accomplish a goal I had when I first started,” said owner Trent Weitzel about being chosen for the show. “I’m nervous to see how I am on TV, but I’m sure it will be fine.”
The show will air May 20 on Food Network during an episode titled “Chicken, Steak and Cake.”
“This trip, Guy Fieri’s doubling up with sweet and savory, both hot and cold. In Laramie, Wyo., a funky food truck is scoring with winning wings, including a star NFL quarterback’s favorite,” says a description on the Food Network website.
The quarterback in question is Josh Allen, who now plays for the Buffalo Bills but began is rise to NFL superstar at as the signal-caller for the University of Wyoming. Allen is an outspoken fan of Double Dub’s and has publicly vouched for the food truck.
In 2019, the athlete advocated to have Double Dub’s admitted to the National Buffalo Wing Festival despite not having a physical restaurant location. The organizers agreed — and Weitzel did the rest, walking away with a record-breaking four trophies for his culinary creations.
Fast forward three years, and Weitzel’s fans are ready to watch him ascend to greater success with “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”
Check in online @WWDoubleDubs on Facebook for more information about the show and how to watch.