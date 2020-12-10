To people who are Jewish, especially those who attended Hebrew school up to a certain age and no further, the story of Chanukah is a simple one: There was a Syrian ruler named Antiochus, he was mean to the Jewish people, there was a revolt. He lost.
But before he was defeated he had seen to it that the temple King Solomon had built, was defiled. That included the oil used to light the eternal light. However, one vessel of oil that was unadulterated was found. That vessel was enough to last just one day; instead, it lasted eight days, hence the “Miracle of Lights.” That was enough time to manufacture new, pure oil.
(As to the significance of the oil lasting eight days, imagine your cell phone battery has only 8% power remaining, but instead of losing any power, it lasts eight days at the 8% level.)
It’s a nice story, but that did not become part of the Chanukah celebrations until centuries later. The real history of the holiday is more complicated.
It was a civil war
Around 930 B.C.E, following the death of King Solomon, Israel split into two nations. The northern part remained Israel. The southern half became Judah (or Judea), who was one of Jacob’s 13 sons.
Starting around 200 B.C.E., a Greco-centric kingdom known as the Seleucid Empire took over Judea by Seleucus, one of Alexander the Great’s top military officers. With it came the introduction of what is known as Hellenic culture. It was embraced by some Jews.
However, in 175 B.C.E., Antiochus IV Epiphanes ascended the throne and initiated a program of “Hellenization,” promoting values of worldly knowledge, physical beauty, hedonistic indulgence and polytheistic spirituality. These measures were welcomed by a segment of the Jewish population.
Greco culture began to slowly dominate, with a growing number of the populace worshipping Greek gods as well.
The beginning of the revolt
Ultimately Antiochus and his Jewish allies pushed too far, and the more pious Jews began to revolt. A high priest aligned with Antiochus began with the banning of fundamental Jewish practices. Jewish pilgrims were forced to sacrifice pigs, an abomination in Judaism. He also had constructed an altar to Zeus atop the sacred altar. Prostitutes were allowed to solicit their services freely on Temple grounds.
It became too much for the traditionalists, and they chose to fight, instead.
“They actually rebeled only when the religious persecution reached a level they no longer could tolerate,” said Shaye J.D. Cohen, professor of Hebrew literature and philosophy at Harvard. “The line in the sand seems to have been the Torah and the [commandments] and the profaning of the ritual of the Temple.”
Eventually, under the leadership of the Hasmoneans, a clan of Jewish priests who fled Jerusalem, began a guerilla war. It was led by Judah, a son of Mattathias, along with his four brothers. Their military successes led to the being nicknamed Maccabees, derived from the Hebrew word for hammer.
The conflict pitted the Jews who sided with Antiochus against the Maccabees. Even within the ranks of pious Jews were those who did not side with the Maccabees. They supported Antiochus and the Seleucids when a new high priest was appointed in an effort to calm tensions.
It was to no avail, and in 164 B.C., the Macabees prevailed. They immediately restored the ancient Jewish rites of the Temple, as well as tore down the altar to Zeus ad other pagan gods. (source: Huffington Post, The Forward)