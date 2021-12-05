Not all holidays trigger a delay or change in the city of Laramie's trash and recycling collection.

The city invites residents to keep informed of the trash and recycling schedules by signing up for reminders. You can sign up for a phone or email reminder at cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste.

While there you also can download a collection calendar specific to your address. To make things easier, the city also has created a free app, Laramie Waste and Recycling, for Apple and Android devices.

For more information, call 307-721-5279.

