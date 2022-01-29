The hardest part of becoming a competitor in the Winter Senior Games, also called the Senior Olympics, is often being called a senior.
I admit when I first started competing, I had a hard time saying that word out loud. The minimum age is 50, which is not old, but it is if you’re 25. It’s young if you’re 75.
There is one week remaining for those age 50 and older to register for the Wyoming Winter Senior Games held here in Laramie on Feb. 16-18. With 11 sports offered, there’s something for everyone.
I started competing in the Senior Games when I turned 50, and now as I compete in my fourth age group category, I gladly and proudly tell people I am an avid Senior Olympian.
Initially, I entered only events I was good at. Back then that was the mile swim and the triathlon. In the Winter Games, it was Nordic and Alpine skiing.
I started coming home with medals and was thrilled. Granted, often I medaled because there were no more than three in my age group. Sometimes I was even the only one. I didn’t care after so many years of competing in various sports and never coming close to getting on the podium.
My perspective on the Senior Games gradually shifted. I realized it was a wonderful opportunity to try new sports and new events. I got out of my comfort zone and, in the process, added a little spice to my life by trying new things.
First, I took part in an actual swim meet. I swam competitively as a kid, starting when I was 8 years old and going through high school. While I rarely won any awards, I loved being on swim team.
To my delight, I discovered the senior version had similar energy and excitement — we’re just slower.
I watched a woman do the 100-yard butterfly event; she was the only racer in that distance. By the last length her arms barely cleared the water, but she inspired me. She was 82 years old.
I vowed to try new events — even the butterfly, which I never swam in my youth. From there, I looked at other sports.
I ventured to the track and field events, something I had not done since I was in grade school when I was forced to participate during PE classes.
I ignored my youthful embarrassment at being so awful at the various events. A friend taught me how to throw the javelin and I borrowed one to practice. In my competition that summer, there were three of us in my age division. The woman who won the gold threw her javelin twice as far as mine. But on the other hand, I threw mine twice as far as the woman who took third.
I tried race walking and Laramie resident Carole Homer taught me the wiggly technique. I entered the 5,000-meter racewalk event and discovered it was extremely difficult to maintain the technique over that distance. I thought my brain would start smoking from the extreme concentration required.
I am proud to say I won the gold in my age group. That’s because I was the only one who wasn’t disqualified because of poor technique. I was lapped by all other finishers, and most of them were a good 20 years my senior. Still, I finished and was proud to get that hard-earned gold medal.
I even tried the 50-yard dash. I am lousy at sprints, but I figured I couldn’t get beat that badly in just 50 yards. I was wrong. I was truly amazed with how quickly the other runners left me in the dust.
For the Winter Games, the only events I couldn’t do were the ice events. I didn’t know how to ice skate. I decided it was time to learn, so I took some lessons at the Laramie Ice Center and then joined the speedskating class.
In the class I was easily 20 years older than all others, but I gave it a go. My goal each class was to keep from getting lapped. Compared to those youthful skaters, I was at a glacial speed. Surprisingly, in the Senior Games competition I was pretty darn fast. Speed is all relative.
To all you folk age 50 and older, give the Winter Games a try. If it means going out of your comfort zone, just go for the gusto.
Trust me; even if you’re slow you’ll fit right in. If you’re fast, you’ll have a run for your money because there also are some really fast seniors.
Just join in — and put a little spice in your life.