An hour into the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Eppson Center for Seniors in Laramie, the socially distanced dining room had begun to fill up and a line of cars wrapped around the building to pick up their turkey and fixings curbside.

Among the controlled chaos moved volunteers dashing in and out with insulated bags as they went out and returned from delivering meals to those who couldn’t make it to the center themselves.

While the food preparation also was a little behind, nobody seemed to mind waiting for their free Thanksgiving feast. The mood inside was cheerful and upbeat with many senior center regulars saying they were glad to be there after COVID-19 closed in-person dining last Thanksgiving.

But the reminders of a prolonged pandemic were impossible to miss with most people wearing face masks (unless they were eating) and the seating was spread out to maintain social distancing when possible.

After the first hour of service, the event’s small army of volunteers had settled into a well-oiled and efficient rhythm.

