The Albany County Board of Commissioners is planning to continue considering amendments to the county’s Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone regulations during a work session next week.
During a meeting Tuesday, the commissioners decided to schedule a work session instead of adopting proposed updates approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 10. The work session is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday.
The board was uncertain whether any amendments to the current draft would require further approval by Planning and Zoning, which would necessitate another public hearing with advance notice of 30 days.
The existence of a Planning and Zoning Commission is required by Wyoming Statute, which assigns the appointed body the job of adopting recommendations for the Board of Commissioners on planning and zoning matters.
Commission Chairman Pete Gosar expressed a desire to put the process to rest for now, as it’s been in the works for a while.
“I don’t know what the point would be because they’ve had two years to work on that,” he said. “It’s up to us to do this or do something different, but this continual loop I want to end. We need to have something finished.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission began considering updates to the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone regulations a year and a half ago at the request of the Board of Commissioners. They set the work aside last summer, however, to instead consider revisions to the county’s commercial wind energy siting regulations.
The county’s interest in updating the APOZ regulations was prompted by the re-opening of the Tumbleweed gas station in 2019, a nonconforming use that qualified for grandfathered status despite an extended closure. The APOZ regulations guide development within the area of the county on the east side of Laramie that overlies the shallow aquifer that supplies more than half of Laramie’s drinking water.
According to county planner David Gertsch, revisions in the draft approved by the planning board include an overhaul to the standards of nonconforming use, amendments to the inclusion process for the zone, amendments to the permitting procedure and additional clarity to some regulations.
During a public hearing at the outset of Tuesday’s meeting, several members of the public advocated for more aquifer protections in the regulations. A group called Albany County Clean Water Advocates has been pushing for regulations that are easier to enforce and limit nonconforming uses, among other suggestions.
“Our public resource of clean drinking water is an essential asset for our community,” said Sarah Gorin.
Chris Moody advocated that the regulations restrict development within the zone to residential lots that are at least 35 acres in size instead of lots from 1-5 acres, to limit the number of septic systems added to the area.
“The cumulative impact from over 50 years of small lot and rural residential development has resulted in elevated concentrations of nitrate,” he said. “The year-by-year addition of septic systems and the drip-by-drip of septic effluent into the aquifer is causing changes to water quality.”
Bern Hinckley, a geologist who was appointed to the planning commission in January, suggested reconsidering the zone’s western boundary, which was adopted in 2002. The zone distinguishes areas with less than 75 feet of undisturbed shale formation atop the Casper Aquifer.
“Since then, there have been a bunch of errors discovered,” he said. “That boundary line is not doing what the county intended it to do in terms of aquifer protection.”
Meanwhile, the city and county are currently working together to update the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan, which was last updated nine years ago. The plan is the joint aquifer protection program of the city and county. Council member Pat Gabriel reported that a joint working group has met four times this spring with city and county planners, attorneys and water specialists.