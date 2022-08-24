A veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around the state throughout September.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care issues. Study also can help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Her office is located at 3817 Beech St., Suite 100 in Laramie, and she also will be available at the following locations:
Laramie: Sept. 5 and 19, at the Veterans Service Center, Student Union, third floor, 1000 E. University Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rawlins: Sept. 7 and 21, at the Rawlins Workforce Center, 1703 Edinburgh St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Centennial: Sept. 28, at the Centennial Public Library, 27 2nd St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Most other weekdays, Study is available by appointment at her office. Contact her at 307-399-1821.
Volunteers sought to show friendship to UW students
Friendship Families of Laramie, a nonprofit organization that works with the University of Wyoming to connect international students with Laramie families is seeking local volunteers.
Many new international students have begun their studies at UW this week. Friendship Families helps match participants with non-live-in host families to foster friendship and understanding.
The flexible program only asks for a minimum of once-a-month contact that can be as simple as a phone call or email. Most students and families hit it off and maintain lifelong friendships, according to a press release from the group.