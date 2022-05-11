BLM wants to hear about wild horses, land management
If you have any concerns about how the Bureau of Land Management plans to deal with land issues involving areas used by wild horses in our state, now is the time to speak up. A protest period ends on June 6.
BLM announced Friday it has prepared a proposed resource management plan amendment and a final environmental impact statement for the Rock Springs and Rawlins field offices. The materials are available online at eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2009946/510.
These proposed tweaks come, in part, as a response to a 2013 U.S. District Court of Wyoming consent decree in a case called Rock Springs Grazing Association v. Salazar. Ken Salazar had been secretary of the Interior Department, the parent agency of BLM, under President Barack Obama.
The legal settlement stemmed from the Rock Springs Grazing Association's lawsuit against the BLM about "wild horses on private lands within the checkerboard land pattern of ownership (alternating one-mile sections of public and private ownership) issued as part of the land grant for the transcontinental railroad," the agency noted. "This amendment addresses the issues and concerns raised during scoping and will resolve wild horse management conflicts within the planning area while promoting balanced multiple use."
According to BLM, the planning area is some 2.81 million acres. BLM manages approximately 1.9 million acres of "surface estate" there, while much of the rest is private land.
You can contact Kimberlee Foster, the Rock Springs field office manager, at 280 Highway 191 North, Rock Springs, WY 82901. The phone number is 307-352-0256.
Transportation Commission awards $26.6M for projects
The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $26.6 million for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects, WYDOT has announced. The actions took place at the commission’s April 21 business meeting, and these projects are mostly funded with federal money, according to the state agency.
Cheyenne-based Knife River got the OK for a $4.6 million bid on a project involving paving, chip seal and other work on 10 miles of U.S. Highway 20/26 in Fremont and Natrona counties. In Fremont County, the commission approved a $821,079 bid with Lander-based High Country Construction for grading, fencing, signage, drainage, paving, erosion control and other work on about three miles of U.S. 287.
Clearance for $824,378 goes to Advanced Electrical Contracting, in Sheridan, for a project involving electrical work, paving, sidewalk work, curb and gutter, drainage, grading, striping and other work on approximately 1/10th of a mile of U.S. 30/287 in Albany County. The same company gets $359,266 in a project in Laramie County involving electrical work, striping and other work at the intersection of Wyoming highways 212 and 219.
Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY was awarded a $6.37 million bid for “hot in-place recycling,” paving, bridge rehabilitation, chip seal, grading, signage, guardrail and other work on almost 20 miles in Sweetwater and Uinta counties, including Wyoming highways 150 and 372.
The commission awarded a $10.2 million bid to Cheyenne-based Reiman for a project involving structure work, grading, paving, fencing and other work on almost 1.5 miles of Wyoming 433 in Washakie County.
In what WYDOT noted was the only out-of-state bidder to be awarded a project in April, Intermountain Slurry Seal from California got a $3.3 million bid for a project involving paving, chip seal and other work in Albany, Carbon and Laramie counties.