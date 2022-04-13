Beginning today, 3rd Street will be closed from Harney to Shield streets as the city of Laramie replaces a water main. Traffic will be detoured to 4th Street.
The closure will last through early May, when it will shift to 3rd Street south of Harney three blocks at a time as it progresses through Sheridan Street throughout the summer.
The project is expected to be complete around Oct. 31.
Air Force Global Strike Commander named 2022 CFD grand marshal
Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, was announced as the 2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days grand marshal by the CFD General Committee during the AFGSC Senior Leader Conference on Thursday.
“This is a wonderful announcement,” said Col. Catherine Barrington, 90th Missile Wing commander, in a news release. “Gen. Cotton and his family have deep roots in the community, and his selection speaks to the great relationship we have between Cheyenne and Air Force Global Strike Command.”
Cotton took command of AFGSC in 2021, and previously served as the 20th Air Force commander in Cheyenne from November 2015 to January 2018.
“It is an honor to accept the title of CFD grand marshal,” said Cotton. “I’ve had the opportunity to see firsthand the relationship garnered between the Air Force and Cheyenne. Being a part of the ‘Daddy of ‘em All’ is a special honor.”
The grand marshal serves as the honorary lead for each parade and the grand entry during CFD, carrying on a legacy that has lasted more than 70 years.
As the Air Force celebrates its 75th anniversary, the partnership between F.E. Warren Air Force Base and Cheyenne goes back much farther. These communities’ histories were intertwined starting in 1867 and continue to grow today through engagement and partnership.
The 126th Cheyenne Frontier Days takes place July 22-31.