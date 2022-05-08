Series of performances feature new playwrights
Laramie-based Relative Theatrics has announced the lineup for Playwrights Voiced, its eighth annual new works festival.
May 19-21 at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, Playwrights Voiced will features new plays by developing playwrights with an aim to foster artistic growth of contemporary writers. It also promotes local talent in directing and acting.
Beginning at 7:30 nightly, the lineup includes:
- May 19: “The Nesting Instinct” by Tom Bruett, directed by Sean Coyle
- May 20: “Twenty-Two” by Erin K. Considine, directed by Isa Jackowich
- May 21: “Burst” by Rachel Bublitz, directed by Kim Lockhart
For more information or tickets, visit relativetheatrics.com.
Recovering from some of pandemic, Wyoming jobs picture is mixed
There was mixed economic news from the state Friday when it comes to jobs in Wyoming. And a similar pattern was observed in Laramie County.
The good news is that, between the fourth quarter of 2020 and that same three-month period at the end of last year, 7,017 jobs statewide were added, for 2.7% growth. Total payrolls rose by an even greater amount, up almost 11% to $382.5 million.
The downside? "Despite the recent job growth, employment has not returned to pre-pandemic levels," said an announcement from the Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. "Total employment in fourth quarter 2021 was down approximately 9,300 jobs from fourth quarter 2019."
The takeaway for one of the experts who wrote the report?
"The big picture is recovering from the pandemic job losses," David Bullard, a senior economist who has been with the Research and Planning section since 1996, said by phone. "We've still got a ways to go. But things are improving." He noted that overall, during a period of time spanning decades, the state's trend is to usually have job growth.
In the final three months of last year, the state's No. 2 economic sector, leisure and hospitality, had the biggest gain in jobs, adding 2,555 positions, or 8.0%. Energy is the No. 1 industry in the state. Mining, including oil and gas, gained 840 jobs, or 5.8% growth, the state reported.
Laramie County gained 1,304 jobs, for 2.8% growth. Total payroll increased by $54.5 million, an 8.7% boost.
"The largest growth occurred in construction (approximately 650 jobs)," the Research and Planning section reported about the county. "Growth was also seen in accommodation and food services, retail trade, transportation and warehousing, and professional and technical services."
Employment grew in 16 of Wyoming’s 23 counties, the state found.
Employment in Converse County rose by 428 jobs, or 7.5%, for the biggest percentage rise among all Wyoming counties. Total payroll grew by $14.9 million, a whopping 17.7%. "Large job gains were seen in mining (including oil & gas; nearly 300 jobs)," the report said. Teton County added 1,369 jobs, a 7.3% gain, putting it No. 2 among counties in percentage increase.
Carbon County had the biggest percentage decline in jobs, followed by Niobrara County, Bullard noted in speaking with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.