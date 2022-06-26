Laramie Mosquito Control, the arm of the city that mitigates the pests, has scheduled an aerial application of insecticide for rural areas adjacent to the city starting at about 7 p.m. Monday.
Backup dates are Tuesday or Wednesday depending on weather.
This application is targeted to control nuisance and vector adult mosquitoes.
Laramie Municipal Band opens summer season
The Laramie Municipal Band begins its summer concert series this week with a free performance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell at Washington Park at the corner of 18th and Sheridan streets.
Sponsored by the city of Laramie, the community band is made up of musicians from around Albany County, as well as select University of Wyoming musicians and high school performers. They promote themselves as “almost seven decades of band geeks.”
All Municipal Band concerts are free to attend, and people are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy Sousa marches, classic band-in-the-park tunes and entertaining and fun pieces of music.
Directed by Robert Belser, the band also will perform at the Fourth of July Freedom Has a Birthday celebration from 10 a.m. to noon.
Exhibit explores another side of rodeo
A new exhibit at the University of Wyoming Art Museum offers an intimate glimpse of the queer rodeo circuit.
“Luke Gilford: Portraits of the Queer Frontier” presents photographs that document the diverse and evolving community of queer rodeo. Gilford said he was inspired by the “electric charge of belonging” of the International Gay Rodeo Association.
The exhibit can be viewed through Dec. 23.
The museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and until 7 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is free.