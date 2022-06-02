The place to bee: Science Loves Art to host pollinator festival
Anyone who wants to learn about pollinators and the plants they protect will be right at home at the Science Loves Art pollinator festival this weekend.
The event, which is a fundraiser for the nonprofit, will include greenhouse tours, workshops and food and drinks.
It will commemorate the planting of a pollinator garden along 4th Street, and also aligns with the organization’s goal of creating opportunities for residents to learn about science through art, and vice versa. Master Gardeners, volunteers from the University of Wyoming Williams Conservatory and members of local nonprofits will be in attendance.
“It has grown into this fun community thing that we hope will continue on,” said Science Loves Art Director René Williams.
A group of bee scientists plan to run a plant-based paper making station, and menu items will contain local-sourced plant ingredients that people may not know are edible. Some menu items will include a fermented juniper berry drink and fermented ginger beer, along with creations from Laramie Brew Club.
There also will be a variety of plant-based products for sale, such as sprays and art kits.
The festival will take place this Saturday, from 2-8 p.m. at 4th Street Studios and the parking lot at the corner of 4th Street and Grand Avenue.
The local band Pluck! is scheduled to perform around 3 p.m., and SGRNY will play around 6.
City to upgrade Kiowa Park playground
A renovation project has closed the playground at Kiowa Park in Laramie.
Great Western Playgrounds begins demolition of the old playground today, and it will remain closed as the renovation progresses.
Crews will install a new 5- to 12-year-old playground and synthetic turf beginning Friday, with an expected completion date of June 20, depending on weather.
UW Summer Concert Series returns
A Sheridan County band opened a new season this week for the Summer Concert Series at the University of Wyoming.
With a couple of exceptions, each Wednesday for the next two months, live music will be featured from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simpson Plaza on the UW campus.
- June 8: Kaspen Haley
- June 15: Andy Wheelock Band
- June 29: Stay Awhile
- July 13: The Unknown Knowns
- July 20: Wynona
- July 27: Tierney Brynn
The concert series is sponsored by UW’s 7220 Entertainment. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
City facilities, departments are now sensory inclusive
KultureCity has partnered with the city of Laramie to make all city departments, programs and events sensory inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all Laramie residents with a sensory issue who visits any city office or facility.
The certification process included city staff training with professionals on how to recognize people with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.
Sensory bags equipped with noise canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards, quiet areas and weighted lap pads will be available to all who need them at City Hall, the Recreation Center, the Ice and Events Center and the Police Department.
All police and Fire Department vehicles also now are equipped with sensory bags that can quickly be deployed on calls when needed.
People can download the free KultureCity App on their phones to view what sensory features are available and where they can access them.