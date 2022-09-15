Newly released results show that Wyoming students’ scores in some subjects have dropped, while they rose for another subject area. This appears to fit a national trend of declining measures of student performance, which experts blame on learning and other disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021-22 school year Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) and Wyoming ALternate Assessment (WY-ALT) results revealed students across the state saw decreases in their proficient and advanced scores for English Language Arts and science. They rose slightly in math.
The average proficient and advanced score among grades three through 10 was 53.1%, which was a decrease from the previous school year’s average of 53.9%. Students in the same grades dropped from 47.4% to 47.3% in science, and rose from 48% to 48.3% in math.
Wyoming Department of Education officials said in a statement the results indicate areas of growth and proficiency rates at individual grade levels within each content year. To see scores, go to edu.wyoming.gov/data/assessment-reports.
“Wyoming educators have done a tremendous job ensuring student learning continued through the pandemic,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder said in the news release. “Although there are areas where results decreased slightly for a second year, overall they were less than three percent compared to the state results prior to the pandemic. Wyoming’s commitment to keeping students in the classroom continues to be reflected in these assessment results.”In addition to the WY-TOPP results, the 2022 state, district and school-level results for the ACT college entrance exam taken by juniors in high school were released. The average composite score decreased from 19 to 18.6 from the previous year, with the highest score possible being 36. The scores for English dropped from 17.8 to 17.4, math from 18.8 to 18.4, reading from 19.8 to 19.1 and science from 19.3 to 19.1.
The WY-TOPP and WY-ALT assessments are administered through an adaptive online platform. Students in grades 3-10 took the WY-TOPP and WY-ALT summative assessments for math and ELA. Grade 3, 5, 7 and 9 students were also assessed in writing on WY-TOPP.WY-TOPP, WY-ALT, ACCESS for ELLs, and ACT results will be used to inform accountability determinations to be released Sept. 14.
Average gas prices down slightly last week
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have declined 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 26.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.01 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.09 per gallon Sunday. The most expensive was $4.79, a difference of $1.70 per gallon between the two locations.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 26.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to
GasBuddy’s data comes from weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.