Local student earns award for Letters About Literature entryOperating under the umbrella of Wyoming Humanities, the Wyoming Center for the Book has announce winners of its annual Letters About Literature youth contest.
The list of winners includes Parker Zoe Jackson of Laramie, who was awarded second place in the high school division for an entry on the “Throne of Glass’ series by Sarah Maas.
Jackson, who was one of 12 Wyoming students recognized, received a $100 Amazon gift card.
Structure, paving work near Vedauwoo may cause delaysTravelers may experience delays as crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors, along with subcontractors S&S Builders, begin bridge and paving work on Interstate 80 by Vedauwoo.
Starting this week, crews are scheduled to set traffic control, including lane closures, between mile markers 324 and 330.
The project will begin with bridge rehab work on the east- and westbound bridges at mile post 326.6 then move to the east- and westbound bridges at mile post 329.3. Pavement and surface work will follow in July.
Drivers on the interstate should adhere to construction zone speed limits and stay alert for traffic shifts into and out of the crossovers. Delays are possible because of the traffic configuration. A 13-foot width restriction will be in place for interstate traffic during this project.
Work is expected to be completed in the fall. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including because of adverse weather or material availability.
Local Legion post seeks scholarship applicationsAmerican Legion Post 14 in Laramie will award a $1,500 scholarship ($750 per semester) to an Albany County Class of 2022 high school graduate who plans to attend an institute of higher learning in the country.
Application letters must include a brief summary of high school grades and activities, name of institution planning to attend, future goals and the student’s financial need.
Please send application letters by May 27 to Jimm Ohrmund, scholarship chairperson, P.O. Box 2187, Laramie, WY 82073.