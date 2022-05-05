LHS student places at Academic Decathlon nationals
Laramie High School student Joshua Liu earned three medals at the United States Academic Decathlon National Competition, which was held virtually April 21-23.
Liu earned a gold medal in social science, a silver medal in science and a bronze in literature.
“This is amazing,” LHS academic decathlon coach Nichol Bondurant said of Liu's performance. “It is the first time someone from Laramie placed in the national competition.”
Applications sought for Wyoming Boys State
Local high school juniors can apply to attend Wyoming Boys State this summer with all expenses paid courtesy of American Legion Post 14 in Laramie.
Wyoming Boys State is for junior boys in high school to learn about state government structure. The week of events at the University of Wyoming, scheduled for June 12-18, emphasizes leadership, civic engagement and patriotism.
The delegates also will visit the state Capitol, including a visit to the chambers of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives. Plans also are to meet with Gov. Mark Gordon.
Applications will be accepted through May 13 and can be found at wyoboysstate.org. Call 307-399-1341 for more information.
Wyoming Charter School application now available
The Wyoming Legislature has amended the charter school statutes to allow for an alternative path for approval of charter schools (W.S. 21-3-301 through W.S. 21-3-314).
This change allows for charter schools to apply to either the local district or the State Loan and Investment Board and will take effect July 1.
The Wyoming Department of Education revised the Chapter 32 charter school rules to reflect these changes. Public comment was accepted between Feb. 18 and April 18. A hearing was held April 14.
Currently, the rules are awaiting approval from Gov. Mark Gordon’s office, according to a news release from the state Department of Education.
Additionally, the WDE has revised the charter school application. For charter school applications submitted in 2022, the applications may be submitted between July 15 and Aug. 15, or 30 days after these rules become effective, whichever is later.