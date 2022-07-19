Free health screenings available Saturday
The Laramie Walmart will host a free Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
People can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings, as well as COVID-19 vaccines and low-cost immunizations for other ailments.
The local store is one of 14 across Wyoming holding Wellness Days this week.
For more information, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.
UniWyo announces pending merger with Reliant
UniWyo Credit Union has announced a proposed merger with another local entity that will grow its members by more than a third.
The merger with Reliant Federal Credit Union is pending regulatory approval and a supportive vote from the Reliant membership, according to a UniWyo press release.
“Long-term growth and the ability to best serve the state of Wyoming has always been, and will continue to be, our goal,” said Reliant CEO Steve Higginson in the press release. “This merger will benefit our membership and employees, and will allow us to continue our long history of community involvement.”
Both are located in Wyoming and have track records supporting the communities they serve.
The merger could combine UniWyo’s 36,000 members with Reliant’s 13,500. The resulting organization would become the second largest credit union in Wyoming with nearly $700 million worth of assets.
Expect delays during WYDOT chip-seal work
Motorists around southeast Wyoming can expect delays when the Wyoming Department of Transportation beings its annual chip-sealing project July 27, weather permitting.
Chip sealing helps preserve pavement and improves pavement traction, WYDOT says in a press release.
Crews with Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. will begin the project in Carbon County on Wyoming Highway 487 near Medicine Bow between mile markers 0-9.
Next, work will address sections of state Highway 76 east and west at mile markers 215.6-222.19 near Rawlins. A part of Highway 789 in Baggs and in Savery on Highway 70.
After that, work will move to Albany County with chip sealing on Highway 11 from mileposts 0-10.94 near Centennial.
Delays are possible as pilot cars will operate on all two-lane highways. WYDOT also urges drivers to be aware of flying rock and to follow 30 MPH speed limits through construction zones.
Average gas prices down almost 9 cents per gallon
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.72 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 10 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.32 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 10.8 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.54 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $4 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.39, a difference of $1.39 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 47.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.35 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Home building appears brisk, state stats show
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Home building activities in Wyoming appear to be brisk, based on new economic statistics from the state government.
In just the first five months of this year, 973 single-family housing units were permitted, an increase of 18% compared with the same period in 2021. This is according to a monthly report from the Economic Analysis Division of the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information.
Home building-related activities for multifamily units only rose by a single permit, a gain of 0.8%, to a total of 121 authorizations having been granted, the same report showed.
The trends for both single-family and multifamily dwellings are in keeping with recent conditions, based on earlier statistics from the Economic Analysis Division and from other reputable local sources. In fact, earlier this year, single-family residential building permit OKs had been at a recent record.
The latest figures, for the month of May, are not at record-high levels although they are still relatively high, other stats show.
There have been 1,000-some such applications approved in the first five months of other previous years, mainly in the run-up to the Great Recession that was triggered in part by a housing and related financial bubble.
“In 2007, there were 1,107 single-family housing units permitted” year-to-date through May, wrote Dylan Bainer, the principal economist of the state’s Economic Analysis Division, in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday. “There were also over 1,000 single-family housing units permitted YTD through May for the years 2004, 2005 and 2006.”