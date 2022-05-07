In cooperation with Wyoming 4H, the University of Wyoming marked “Signing Day” on Wednesday on campus.
The event was symbolic of Laramie High School students committing to continue their education at UW.
In all, 35 LHS students participated in Signing Day.
UW announces spring commencement programs
A member of Wyoming’s congressional delegation, a renowned mountain guide and author, and the University of Wyoming’s president are keynote speakers for UW’s spring commencement ceremonies May 14.
They will be joined by three student speakers for ceremonies in UW’s Arena-Auditorium.
UW is scheduled to accord degrees upon 1,451 undergraduate students, 418 graduate students, 65 College of Law students and 43 School of Pharmacy students.
Each ceremony is scheduled to last about two hours, featuring a keynote speaker, student speaker, a reading of all graduates’ names and presentation of diplomas to each student. The ceremonies will be broadcast live at https://wyolinks.uwyo.edu/2022SpringComm/.
The first ceremony, set for 8:30 a.m., is for undergraduate students graduating from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the College of Business, the College of Engineering and Applied Science, the College of Health Sciences and the School of Energy Resources.
The College of Law ceremony is at 10 a.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
The ceremony for master’s and doctoral degree recipients starts at 12:15 p.m.
Beginning at 3:30 p.m., another ceremony is for undergraduate students graduating from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and the Office of Academic Affairs.