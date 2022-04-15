Laramie woman wins writing award
Hollie Sambrooks of Laramie has been named one of two winners of the Wyoming Arts Council’s 2022 Blanchan and Doubleday writing awards.
Sambrooks won the Frank Nelson Doubleday Memorial Writing Award for her entry “The Year She Came.” It recognizes the best writing by a woman and is designed to bring attention to writers in the Cowboy State who have not yet received wide recognition for their work while supporting emerging writers at crucial times in their careers.
Sambrooks, who lives in Laramie with her husband and daughter, moved to Wyoming in 2001 from the farmlands of Australia. She loves to travel, and new being in a new place often inspires her sporadic writing. She said she writes down the things that haunt her and that she cannot bear to forget and finds a touch of magical realism that can be more truthful to the heart of a story than fact.
Sambrooks also won honorable mention for the Neltje Blanchan Memorial Writing Award, which is given for the best writing that is informed by a relationship with the natural world. Brandon McQuade of Gillette was the winner of the Balanchan award.
The awards program is an annual competition administered by the Wyoming Arts Council. For more information, call 307-247-6673 or visit wyomingartscouncil.org.
Cheney, colleagues seek to protect family owned farms, ranches
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has joined more than 70 of her colleagues in introducing a bipartisan resolution recognizing the important role of the stepped-up basis in preserving family owned farms, ranches and small businesses.
A long-standing provision in the tax code, the stepped-up basis prevents heirs from paying capital gains taxes on inherited assets such as land, equipment or buildings, according to a news release from Cheney’s office.
“The stepped-up basis is an important provision of our tax code that helps farmers, ranchers and small businesses pass their assets on from generation to generation,” Cheney said in the release. “Our agriculture industry and small businesses have suffered during this pandemic, and should not be saddled with more government overreach and higher capital gains taxes.”
The resolution is supported by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, American Farm Bureau Federation, National Corn Growers Association, American Soybean Association, USA Rice, National Grange and National Council of Farmer Cooperatives.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 98% of farms are family owned. If the stepped-up basis is eliminated, 66% of all mid-sized farms would see an increased tax liability.